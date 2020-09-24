The Klamath Fish Hatchery near Fort Klamath was totally destroyed by the Two Four Two Fire.
Spokesmen for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the hatchery was among four state-operated facilities that was damaged or destroyed during the recent outburst of fires, including the Two Four Two Fire that began near Collier Memorial State Park.
ODFW officials the Klamath Hatchery’s building, shop and office complex were lost in the fire and said power, water and sewer facilities were compromised. An estimated 50,000 triploid brown trout were lost—20,000 of those intended to be planted at Diamond Lake and the rest at other locations.
“Staff are cleaning up and developing contingency plans for 2021 production and stocking.,” ODFW officials said in prepared statement. The Klamath Hatchery annually receives brown trout eggs from California Fish and Wildlife. Officials said i’s hoped the stocking of triploid brown trout in Diamond Lake will be able to resume as normal in 2022. Diamond Lake is also stocked from other hatcheries so it will still be stocked with rainbow trout in 2021.
Despite the unprecedented wildfires and evacuation of six ODFW-managed fish hatcheries, ODFW officials stressed that millions of fish remain alive. Staff at most hatcheries are returning to work and will care for fish and even spawn spring Chinook during a critical time in their life cycle.