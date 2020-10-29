Raptors such as red-tailed hawk and northern harriers are common in agricultural areas throughout the basin. Bald eagles can be viewed along Eagle Ridge and Shoalwater Bay accessed from Eagle Ridge Road from Hwy 140. The Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge provides great viewing opportunities as well.
The Link River trail below Upper Klamath Lake and the Wood River Wetlands are excellent places to view many species of wildlife including deer, river otter, muskrat, mink, buffleheads, goldeneye, great-blue heron and great egret.
Local breeding birds such as Canadian geese and mallards with broods can be observed throughout the area. American white pelicans have returned to the Klamath Basin and can be found around area waterways foraging on fish. Pelicans are a colonial nesting species and nest in remote areas around the Basin including Upper Klamath, Lower Klamath, and Clear Lake wildlife refuges.
Western and Clark’s grebes can be observed on the edges of larger bodies of water such as the Upper Klamath and Agency Lakes. Red-necked grebes are a fairly rare species found at Pelican Bay near Rocky Point. This is the only location this grebe uses in the Klamath Basin. Other recent arrivals include black necked stilt, white faced ibis and other shorebirds.
Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge provides excellent viewing for waterfowl and other aquatic birds. The auto tour route provides a loop through the refuge where many species of waterfowl can be observed. In addition, look for coyotes, beaver, river otter and muskrats.