Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is seeking to contract with local producers for cooperative farming privileges on 4,844 acres at Lower Klamath NWR, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release.
All growers are welcome to apply and contracts are for crop share. Growers are responsible for all growing costs, and the refuge provides land. The resulting crop is shared by the cooperator and the refuge.
Cooperative farming agreements will be issued for organic wheat, barley, and triticale production on Lower Klamath NWR Units: 4A (1,170 acres), 12B (750 acres), 7A/4B (906 acres), 8B (691 acres), 9B-D (607 acres), and 11B (720 acres). Units in this offering have been pre-irrigated and according to records from Siskiyou County Department of Agriculture, may be certified for organic production.
A competitive scoring system is used to determine successful applicants. If interested, obtain an application package from the Klamath Basin NWR Headquarters at 4009 Hill Road, Tulelake, Calif., or contact Dustin Taylor at 530-667-8312. To be eligible, all applications must be received at the Refuge Headquarters by C.O.B. April 9th, 2020.