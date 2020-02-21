Museum’s winter star party tonightKlamath County Museum’s winter star party is happening this evening, according to a news release.
In the event of cloudy skies tonight, alternative dates for the event will be announced. The free event will include family activities starting at 5 p.m., with stargazing running from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. To reach the site, turn from Cross Road onto Lower Klamath Lake Road, and drive 4 miles. Signs will mark the site.
For more information call the museum at 541-882-1000.
Winter Wings highlights field tripThis Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Klamath Audubon will try to repeat some of the most interesting sightings from the Winter Wings Festival for those who were were unable to attend. Meet to carpool at the Discover Klamath parking lot, 205 Riverside Drive, by 7:45 a.m. Rick Hardy will lead this outdoor adventure.
Wildlife viewingKLAMATH AND LAKE COUNTIES — Spring bird migration is well underway at the Klamath Wildlife Area, according to an ODFW press release. Sandhill cranes and Say’s phoebe can now be seen, and the first western King bird of 2020 has been spotted.
At Summer Lake Wildlife Area, thousands of early migrating pintail and American wigeon ducks abound, migrating swans number 2,000-3,000 (with more on the way) and the first Belding’s ground squirrels have made an appearance. Yellow-bellied marmots will start emerging soon.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walks CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.
Fee free days offered at national parksWASHINGTON – The National Park Service has four more entrance fee-free days in 2020, according to a news release. On each of these days, all national parks will waive entrance fees, including Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument.
The remaining dates for 2020 are:
n Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
n Tuesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday
n Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day
n Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day