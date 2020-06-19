Diamond Lake anglers can help improve fisheryAnglers harvesting large rainbow trout at Diamond Lake are asked to provide ODFW with scale samples to help inform future fish stocking. Through Labor Day weekend, ODFW will collect scale samples from harvested rainbow trout over 20 inches.
Combined with fish health condition, water quality factors, and benthic macroinvertebrate trends, this data will help biologists maintain a quality fishery and help inform potential future management decisions.
ODFW is requesting scale samples from harvested rainbow trout longer than 20 inches along with length measured from snout to the center of the fork in the tail. Instructions and envelopes for the sample and information are at Diamond Lake Marina. Angling at Diamond Lake is good and the north and south boat ramps are open, however, Diamond Lake campgrounds remain closed.
”Hatchery Hole” closureAn emergency angling closure at the “Hatchery Hole” area at Cole Rivers Hatchery dam began June 3 and extends through July 31, 2020, according to ODFW. The emergency closure will help meet hatchery spring Chinook broodstock collection needs.
The closure encompasses the Rogue River reach known as “ODFW markers 1,200 feet below fish ladder entrance markers (RM 157) to Cole Rivers Hatchery Dam.” The closure protects fish returning to this area for broodstock needs while allowing angling opportunity throughout the rest of the Rogue River Chinook fishery.
Art of Survival Century bicycle ride postponed“For the health and safety of our riders, our community and our volunteers the 7th Annual Art of Survival Century Bicycle Ride, scheduled for this Memorial Day weekend, has been postponed,” the event’s organizers recently announced.
“We are rescheduling the date for the AOS ride, we are not canceling — after all this is the Art of Survival! The AOS Team of volunteers from five non-profit organizations and community partners will continue to work through the summer months to plan an amazing event for Labor Day weekend, September 5-6, 2020,” the organizers shared. To register for the ride or find full details about the event, visit survivalcentury.com or email aoscentury@gmail.com.
Weed abatementEach year, between May 15 and October 30, the Klamath Falls City Code regarding Noxious Vegetation, 5.630, expands to include all non-agricultural grasses and weeds in excess of eight inches tall. This Ordinance basically states that no owner or person in charge of property within the City of Klamath Falls shall allow the property to have weeds or grasses in violation. The Code allows the City to abate violations at the owner’s expense, issue court citations, assess Enforcement fees, or any combination of the three. Questions regarding any aspect of this Ordinance can be directed to Code Enforcement by phone, 541-883- 5358 or by e-mail: canderson@klamathfalls.city
Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
ODFW COVID-19 updatesFind all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.