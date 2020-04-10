ODFW cancels workshopsODFW is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31 — including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events — due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
ODFW reported it is taking the steps to protect its participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold the events.
Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.
Spring bear tag window openHunters have until May 1 to buy a bear tag, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deadline to purchase tags has been extended to give hunters more time to decide to hunt or choose other options. Get ready for your hunt by checking out the 2020 Spring bear hunting forecast.
Local fishing- Anglers have started catching spring Chinook on the lower Rogue. The higher water levels are ideal for plunking – a good way to get out fishing while maintaining social distancing.
- Big Rock Reservoir is the perfect place right now to take the kids and catch a bunch of trout.
- Anglers have been catching some nice plump rainbow trout in the 14- to 16-inch range at Priday Reservoir.
Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
Crater Lake closedCrater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice, according to the National Parks service. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Crater Lake National Park. The only exception is Oregon State Highway 62 through the southern end of the park which will remain open for travel.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply,” a park statement reads.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/
Fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewingFishing, hunting and wildlife viewing in Oregon remain open. However, Oregon State Parks as well as several cities and counties have closed parks, boat ramps and other facilities that could hinder access to your favorite spots. This list of closures changes quickly, so it’s a good idea to call the land manager and confirm access before you go.
Check the zone reports to find a location near you.
ODFW COVID-19 updatesFind all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.