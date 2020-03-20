Best bets for weekend fishingFishing has not been cancelled, and with some good weather and liberal trout stocking there’s no reason to postpone, ODFW reported.
n It will be a good week for trout anglers in most fishing zones, as dozens of waterbodies are scheduled to be stocked this week.
n For those spending time at the coast, both surfperch and bay clamming should be good.
n Trout stocked last summer and fall that didn’t go home in a cooler, can overwinter in larger lakes and reservoirs. With the onset of warmer weather, these larger, hungry fish get more active and ready to bite.
Crater Lake closure, cancelled snowshoe walksCrater Lake National Park reported Wednesday that, following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health authorities in consultation with National Parks Service Public Health Service Officers, as of March 18, the Steel Visitor Center at park headquarters is closed and fees will not be collected at the Annie Springs Entrance Station until further notice. Ranger guided snowshoe walks have also been cancelled. Updates will be posted to the park website and social media channels.
It is still possible to come view the lake and go for a snowshoe walk or cross-country ski on your own. The Rim Café and Gift Shop remains open daily. Food is available for take-out only and is not to be consumed in the building.
Lava Beds closureTulelake, Calif. — Lava Beds National Monument announced modifications to its operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and local and state authorities to lessen the public health risks associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by promoting social distancing, according to a news release.
The Lava Beds National Monument Visitor Center is now closed, along with the group campsite. Ranger led programs and activities will be canceled until further notice. At this time, all park trails and restrooms will remain open. For visitors who would like to explore the caves, please follow guidelines for preventing the spread of the fungus that causes the bat disease known as white-nose syndrome. Shoes, clothing or gear including flashlights and helmets, that have been in caves outside the monument should not be brought into the caves in the Monument until they have been properly disinfected.
Lava Beds staff noted that the public will be notified when full operations resume; Lava Beds will provide updates on its website and social media channels.
ODFW cancellations and closuresThe following cancellations and closures are now in place, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, according to and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife news release:
n All hunter education classes/field days, skills workshops, volunteer trainings, Family Fishing events and other volunteer-led activities are cancelled until at least April 13.
n All ODFW state-owned hatcheries are closed to public access and visitors. Trout stocking in lakes and ponds will continue for now.
n The March 20 meeting of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has been cancelled.
n Several other ODFW-related events also have been cancelled. Please contact the meeting organizer for the latest information.