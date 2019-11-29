Free fishing in Oregon on Nov. 29 and 30It’s easy to #OptOutside in Oregon on the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving — you can fish, crab or clam for free anywhere in the state, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more. If you’re planning to fish for salmon, steelhead or marine fish, make sure to check the zone where you are fishing in ODFW’s Recreation Report for the latest on season and bag limits because regulations for these species change in-season.
If you are crabbing or clamming, call the Shellfish safety hotline at 800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page to make sure an area is open before heading out. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish to make sure naturally occurring biotoxins are not at levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
Fees waived at Oregon parks on ‘Green Friday’Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians to ditch the shopping bags and lace up their hiking boots to celebrate “Green Friday” Nov. 29, according to a news release. Day-use parking fees will be waived that day in 25 state parks across Oregon.
“Fall weather brings a different flavor to many state parks and we’re encouraging folks to get outside and explore,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “This is our fifth year celebrating Green Friday and we’re excited to continue the post-holiday tradition.”
Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. A list of parks that charge the $5 parking fee is available online.
Learn more about Oregon State Parks on oregonstateparks.org.
Snowshoe hikes to begin in DecemberCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Ranger-led snowshoe hikes at Crater Lake National Park will begin in early December, according to the park’s website. Snowshoe hikes are a fun way to explore the park in winter while learning how plants, animals, and people survive the harsh conditions.
This winter, snowshoe hikes will be offered on weekends and holidays from Dec. 8 through April 28, and every day from Dec. 15 through Jan. 6. They start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. They don’t follow a trail — the hike is an off-trail exploration through the forests and meadows along the rim of Crater Lake.
No previous snowshoeing experience is necessary. Snowshoes are provided free of charge, and there is no cost for the tour (apart from the winter entrance fee of $15 per vehicle).
Participants should be at least 8 years old, be in good physical health, and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear. Pets are not allowed on the hike.
Space on each tour is limited, and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100.