Forest waives fees for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington on Monday, Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to encourage Americans to get outside and visit their public lands, according to a news release.
The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
“Every day, we strive to answer Dr. King’s call to serve and contribute in our communities,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, whether you’re volunteering in your local community or visiting your public lands, we encourage you to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and how we can continue advancing his dream of opportunity for all.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs/volunteer.
Deadline to report hunt results is Jan. 31
SALEM — Every hunter who purchased 2019 big game or turkey tags needs to report their hunt results by the deadline, Jan. 31, for most tags, according to a news release.
Hunters are required to report on each deer, elk, cougar, bear, pronghorn and turkey tag purchased — even if they were not successful or did not hunt. Sports Pac license holders need to report on each big game or turkey tag issued.
Hunters who fail to report deer and elk tags by the deadline will be penalized $25 when they go to purchase a 2021 hunting license. This penalty is assessed once, regardless of the number of unreported tags.
Hunters can report online via Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) licensing system at odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login, or by calling 866-947-6339 during ODFW regular business hours. Hunts can also be reported as of 2020 at a license sales agent.
In addition to the Jan. 31 deadline for all 2019 hunts, all hunts conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31 this year must be reported by April 15.
ODFW reports that as of mid-January approximately 226,000 hunts have been reported, with 247,000 yet to be reported.
Klamath County wildlife viewing:
■ Rough-legged hawks are beginning to show up from northern breeding locations and are easily found foraging around agricultural areas throughout the basin. Look for red-tailed hawks and northern harriers in agricultural areas as well.
■ Bald eagles have begun moving into the Klamath Basin. The Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge provides great viewing opportunities.
■ The Link River trail below Upper Klamath Lake and the Wood River Wetlands are excellent places to view many species of wildlife including deer, river otter, muskrat, mink, buffleheads, goldeneye, great-blue heron and great egret.
— Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife