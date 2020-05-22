Some wildlife areas reopen to overnight campingSome ODFW wildlife areas that allow overnight camping reopened to camping Wednesday, May 20. Western Oregon wildlife areas don’t allow overnight camping so the change applies only to some eastern Oregon wildlife areas.
Wildlife areas open to visitors at 4 a.m. If restrooms are present on these areas, they may not be maintained daily and are not supplied with hand sanitizer so visitors are reminded to bring their own supplies. Summer Lake Wildlife Area in Lake County has reopened to overnight camping.
Visitors to wildlife areas are reminded they need a parking permit at many eastern Oregon wildlife areas, which can be purchased online. The permit also comes with the purchase of an annual hunting license. Note that black bear and turkey hunting seasons continue until May 31 on many eastern Oregon wildlife areas.
Weed abatementEach year, between May 15 and October 30, the Klamath Falls City Code regarding Noxious Vegetation, 5.630, expands to include all non-agricultural grasses and weeds in excess of eight inches tall. This Ordinance basically states that no owner or person in charge of property within the City of Klamath Falls shall allow the property to have weeds or grasses in violation. The Code allows the City to abate violations at the owner’s expense, issue court citations, assess Enforcement fees, or any combination of the three. Questions regarding any aspect of this Ordinance can be directed to Code Enforcement by phone, 541-883- 5358 or by e-mail: canderson@klamathfalls.city
ODFW cancels workshopsODFW is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31 — including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events — due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
ODFW reported it is taking the steps to protect its participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold the events.
Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.
Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
Crater Lake closedCrater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice, according to the National Parks service. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Crater Lake National Park. The only exception is Oregon State Highway 62 through the southern end of the park which will remain open for travel.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/
ODFW COVID-19 updates
Find all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.