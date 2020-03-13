Klamath Basin Home & Outdoor Expo cancelled
Due to new public gathering restrictions implemented by Oregon Governor Kate Brown intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association announced Thursday morning that it is “not allowed” to hold the Klamath Basin Home & Outdoor Expo. The event was scheduled for this weekend at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Local fishing spots
Fishing in lakes, reservoirs and ponds can be wonderful immediately after ice-off, and holdover trout are hungry and willing to bite, a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife notes.
With the onset of warmer spring temperatures, many waterbodies already are ice-free — including Holbrook, Priday, and Big Rock reservoirs — and fishing should be good.
The lower reaches of the Chewaucan upstream of Paisley are now reachable and fish have been rising in the evenings.
Ride the Rim
Crater Lake’s Ride the Rim means two full days free of motorized vehicles on East Rim Drive at Crater Lake National Park. This year’s Ride the Rim dates are Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The days will give bicyclists and pedestrians an opportunity to enjoy 24 miles of scenic roadway without vehicle noise and traffic.
Fremont-Winema seeking camp hosts
The Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2020 summer recreation season at one of three locations, according to the U.S. Forest Service website. Locations include the Bly, Chiloquin and Chemult Ranger Districts.
Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Williamson River Campground, located 7 miles north of Chiloquin, has 20 campsites. Digit Point Campground, featuring 64 campsites near Miller Lake, is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult.
Applications are being accepted through April 30. Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.
Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walks
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.