Weed abatement Each year, between May 15 and October 30, the Klamath Falls City Code regarding Noxious Vegetation, 5.630, expands to include all non-agricultural grasses and weeds in excess of eight inches tall. This Ordinance basically states that no owner or person in charge of property within the City of Klamath Falls shall allow the property to have weeds or grasses in violation. The Code allows the City to abate violations at the owner’s expense, issue court citations, assess Enforcement fees, or any combination of the three. Questions regarding any aspect of this Ordinance can be directed to Code Enforcement by phone, 541-883- 5358 or by e-mail: canderson@klamathfalls.city
Local forest closure orders
The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15. This includes the Klamath National Forest and Modoc National Forest.
The order does not close trailheads, non-motorized trails or non-developed areas of the forest; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:
· No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste
· All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly
· Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
ODFW cancels workshopsODFW is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31 — including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events — due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
ODFW reported it is taking the steps to protect its participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold the events.
Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.
Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
Crater Lake closedCrater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice, according to the National Parks service. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Crater Lake National Park. The only exception is Oregon State Highway 62 through the southern end of the park which will remain open for travel.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/
ODFW COVID-19 updatesFind all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.