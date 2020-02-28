World Wildlife DayMarch 3 is World Wildlife Day. The day has been set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of conserving wild plants and animals. More importantly, World Wildlife Day is a call to action for everyone to do at least one thing every day to help conserve wildlife, according to the USFWS. The theme of World Wildlife Day 2020 is “Sustaining all life on earth.”
Fremont-Winema seeking camp hostsThe Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2020 summer recreation season at one of three locations, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.
Locations include the Bly, Chiloquin and Chemult Ranger Districts.
Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Williamson River Campground, located 7 miles north of Chiloquin, has 20 campsites. Digit Point Campground, featuring 64 campsites near Miller Lake, is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult.
Applications are being accepted through April 30. Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.
Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays. However, recreation managers note the work week and season length may vary based on the needs of the individual campground.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.
Fee free days offered at national parks
WASHINGTON – The National Park Service has four more entrance fee-free days in 2020, according to a news release. On each of these days, all national parks will waive entrance fees, including Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument.
The remaining dates for 2020 are:
n Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
n Tuesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday
n Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day
n Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day