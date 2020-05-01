Local forest closure ordersThe USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15. This includes the Klamath National Forest and Modoc National Forest.
The order does not close trailheads, non-motorized trails or non-developed areas of the forest; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.
If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:
· No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste
· All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly
· Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited
ODFW cancels workshopsODFW is cancelling its outdoor education events through May 31 — including hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and family fishing events — due to the continuing statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
ODFW reported it is taking the steps to protect its participants, volunteers, staff and others. Additionally, closures of schools and other facilities may impact the ability to hold the events.
Refunds to participants will be processed automatically for any paid classes or workshops.
Spring bear tag window openMay 1 is the last day to buy a bear tag, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deadline to purchase tags has been extended to give hunters more time to decide to hunt or choose other options. Get ready for your hunt by checking out the 2020 Spring bear hunting forecast.
Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
Crater Lake closedCrater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice, according to the National Parks service. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Crater Lake National Park. The only exception is Oregon State Highway 62 through the southern end of the park which will remain open for travel.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply,” a park statement reads.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/
ODFW COVID-19 updatesFind all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.