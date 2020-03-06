Klamath Audubon meeting TuesdayThe Klamath Basin Audubon Society will hold a meeting Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fisher Nicholson Realty Conference Room at 403 Main Street in Klamath Falls. This is a reschedule of the canceled January meeting.
The meeting will feature Ron Larson presenting “Klamath Basin Wetlands and their Birds — An Ecological Jewel.” Over one million years in the making, Basin wetlands provide a critical and increasingly rare habitat for many species of birds and aquatic life. Ron is a Klamath Audubon Board member and retired U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service aquatic biologist.
Ride the Rim dates announcedCrater Lake’s Ride the Rim means two full days free of motorized vehicles on East Rim Drive at Crater Lake National Park. This year’s Ride the Rim dates are Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The days will give bicyclists and pedestrians an opportunity to enjoy 24 miles of scenic roadway without vehicle noise and traffic.
Fremont-Winema seeking camp hostsThe Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2020 summer recreation season at one of three locations, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.
Locations include the Bly, Chiloquin and Chemult Ranger Districts.
Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Williamson River Campground, located 7 miles north of Chiloquin, has 20 campsites. Digit Point Campground, featuring 64 campsites near Miller Lake, is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult.
Applications are being accepted through April 30. Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.
Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays. However, recreation managers note the work week and season length may vary based on the needs of the individual campground.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.