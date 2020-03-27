Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour postponedDue to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Siskiyou Scenic Bicycle Tour has been postponed from May 2 to Oct. 3. The tour includes six different route options: an 8 mile, a 21 mile, a 38 mile, a 68 mile, a 90 mile, and a 103 mile.
To learn more and to register, visit yrekarotary.com/siskiyou-scenic-bike-tour.
Crater Lake closedAs of Tuesday, March 24, Crater Lake National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice, according to the National Parks service. This closure will be enforced 24-hours a day/7-days a week and there will be no access permitted to Crater Lake National Park. The only exception is Oregon State Highway 62 through the southern end of the park which will remain open for travel.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. Park Rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply,” a park statement reads.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Crater Lake National Park, including the park’s webcams at www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/
Fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewing Fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing in Oregon remain open. However, Oregon State Parks as well as several cities and counties have closed parks, boat ramps and other facilities that could hinder access to your favorite spots. This list of closures changes quickly, so it’s a good idea to call the land manager and confirm access before you go.
With Governor Brown asking Oregonians to limit nonessential travel, this is a good time to explore your local waters and wild areas. With hundreds of places to fish in Oregon, there’s sure to be a place or two near you, and great bird watching can be as close as your own backyard.
Check the zone reports to find a location near you.
Trout stockingODFW has taken down its online trout stocking schedule in order to prevent public crowding at waterbodies when we deliver hatchery fish. We will continue stocking trout but we will deliver on a slightly different schedule and at some different locations to avoid a rush of anglers showing up along with the hatchery truck.
ODFW will continue to stock popular lakes and ponds as long as people do their part and continue to use social distancing. We want to spread out angling effort in terms of timing and physical distance between anglers by not sharing our stocking schedule with the public. Thank you for understanding and doing your part to keep each other safe.
NOTE: Local ODFW offices do not have access to the trout stocking schedule either.
ODFW COVID-19 updatesFind all ODFW closures and cancellations, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about fishing, hunting and recreating outdoors at myodfw.com/COVID-19.