Klamath Trails Alliance meeting today
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its September trail meeting Friday, Oct. 11, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Give wing too your wild side at refuge event
“Give Wing to Your Wild Side” at Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge as they celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. This is a free event; enjoy a variety of family activities and refreshments at the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. Bring everyone you know to explore booths and activities sponsored by local Refuge partners and conservation organizations.
See live birds of prey with the Badger Run Wildlife Rehabilitation group. Learn about bat conservation and build your own bat box with the National Park Service, and enjoy other hands-on activities for children of all ages. Learn more about observing the wild creatures found in some of our country’s most pristine wildlife areas – and in your own back yard.
Topsy hike to explore Klamath River Canyon
A guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon on Oct. 12 will explore early wagon roads that were among the earliest transportation routes in Klamath County, according to a news release.
The hike, rated as difficult, is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Resource Area.
The all-day event is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required.
The hike will begin at the rim of the Klamath River Canyon, and descend about 1,000 feet over a distance of about 2 miles on an old wagon road. The hike back to the top will be on a different abandoned road.
Participants should pack a lunch, drinking water and gear appropriate for varying weather conditions.
The hike group will meet in Dorris. Participants should be prepared to drive their own vehicles for several miles over gravel roads to the hike starting point.
For more information or to register for the hike, contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, at 541-882-1000.
Weekend fishing opportunities:
n Fly-fishing on the Chewaucan River has been excellent, with one angler landing a 28-inch redband!
n The Klamath River below Keno Dam is the best bet for good fishing in the Klamath Basin.
n Fishing in Krumbo Reservoir has been great with anglers catching trout up to 18-inches.
n Fall is a great time of year to target trout in Cottonwood Meadows Lake and Duncan Reservoir.
— ODFW