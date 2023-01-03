“Something a little different” will be offered at the upcoming Winter Wings Festival.
Jenn Hajj will feature songs about birds during her keynote presentation, “Gifts of the Sky,” on Friday, Feb. 17. Her program will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the Oregon Tech College Union Auditorium. It will follow a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., also in the College Union Complex.
“Birds inspire us,” Hajj said. “We are enthralled by their colors and variety. We price up our ears at their sounds. We wish to join them in the air, and we dream of their journeys. We laugh at their antics.”
Hajj will offer her thoughts about birds in words and song. She says her program will feature her original music, which reflects her love and fascination with a wide variety of birds, to “celebrate the beauty of birds.”
Earlier the same day Hajj will lead a workshop, “Identifying Perched Winter Raptors,” where her goal is to break down distinct marks and characteristics of various raptors “as simply as possible.” She’ll also use natural history stories to help explain the various adaptations of raptors. Participants will be provided with notebooks “where you can record all of the characteristics you learn.” The program, which cost $15, is limited to 20 participants and will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the College Union.
Hajj has a diverse, fascinating background. She grew up in Arizona fascinated by birds, insects and lizards, an environment that “allowed me to be interested in things around me.” She began taking piano lessons as a first grader, learned to play the guitar in junior high, sang in choirs and wrote her own music.
“I guess I was raised to try new things, to not be afraid of things that look interesting.” Oddly, Hajj says her “love of birds might be related to dragons,” citing an early interest in books that featured dragons by writers like Anne McCaffrey and her “Dragonriders of Pern” and Piers Anthony science fiction tales.
She and her family moved to Utah during her high school years, where Hajj later earned a degree in biology at Westminister College and “started my career with birds.” She worked in things like analytical chemistry, joined the circus as a performing songwriter and had bird education related jobs for Tracy Aviary, HawkWatch International, Great Salt Lake Audubon and Miami University.
After moving to California nearly a decade ago, Hajj was having coffee in a café when a woman walked by and noticed her binoculars. Figuring she must be a birder, the woman stopped, chatted and joined Hajj. The woman worked for the San Diego Audubon and the conversation eventually led to Hajj being hired as the coordinator for the San Diego Bird Festival, which this year happens a week after Winter Wings.
She currently lives in the Ozarks, in Mountainburg, Ark., described as a “sleepy community” of about 520 people with a city park that features two large dinosaur models.
Hajj’s interest in music, which as mentioned began when she was a young girl, has been part of her life and work. Influenced by singers like Joni Mitchell, Hajj has performed in festivals in the U.S. and Europe.
Music will be a key component of her Friday night keynote talk, “Gifts of the Sky.” Her “really heavy on the music” program will feature songs and stories celebrating her love of birds she says are “born out of my love and the intrinsic value of birds.” Hajj promises it will include “some silly sing along songs about birds of prey, which I’ll teach to everybody … It’ll be a little eclectic