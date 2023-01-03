Jen Hajj

Jenn Hajj will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Winter Wings Festival in February.

 courtesy Winter Wings

“Something a little different” will be offered at the upcoming Winter Wings Festival.

Jenn Hajj will feature songs about birds during her keynote presentation, “Gifts of the Sky,” on Friday, Feb. 17. Her program will run from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the Oregon Tech College Union Auditorium. It will follow a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., also in the College Union Complex.

Tags