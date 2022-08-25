Recently, I was having a discussion with a group of people who lamented the fact they hadn’t been born hundreds of years ago. It gave me pause.
Though we almost romanticize those who lived in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, and many envision these folks as conquerors and explorers of an untamed world, people from that day and age had such comparatively limited life experience. Even a modern shut-in has seen so much more than the likes of these early pioneers, settlers and scientists that sorted and classified and codified the world in which we live, but we never talk about that.
Almost everything around us — from the rocks and fishes and aquatic insects to the rivers they inhabit — was named by a handful of wealthy, land-owning nominally Protestant white men, so assume that’s the group to which I refer.
Many of that era’s big names front-loaded their lives with major accomplishments coming in their 20s and 30s because the average life expectancy of a white American man at the time of the Declaration of Independence was between 35 and 40. Were I writing this 250 years ago, I’d probably be in my final decade.
The relative lack of technology, communication capabilities and transportation infrastructure at this time made your average American’s world very, very small. Sure, these men were some of the most well-traveled and cosmopolitan men of their day, and though a handful (like Benjamin Franklin) would still be cosmopolitan by today’s standards, most would not. Yet, these are the people who wrote the maps, described the animals and plants populating the lands and seas and gave us the words we take for granted today. And if you look closely, it really shows.
Nomenclature
Do you ever look at the name of a creek or mountain or fish or bird and think “How on earth did it get that name?”
Well it’s because it was likely named by someone who had never visited a foreign country (potentially not even another region of their own country), had an education a modern senior in high school has already outpaced and had social circles so homogenous that you wouldn’t be able to tell their resumes apart if you took the names off the papers.
Do you ever think about what would happen if we, societally, agreed to rename things based on modern nomenclature? Virtually everything that wasn’t invented this century was named hundreds of years ago. That’s kind of wild.
Sometimes, these names were based purely on physical characteristics that universally track (i.e., blackbirds). Others were based on a specific, observed behavior or characteristic that led to an inside joke, obscure reference or something equally esoteric. Take for instance the magpies, a group of birds believed to have been named in the Old World for “Margaret.” Maggie is short for Margaret, apparently a slang term for nagging women in England hundreds of years ago. It’s not too far off from modern, insulting usage of the name “Karen” to signify a woman who is entitled and a pain to be around except that it’s been permanently captured in our language instead of fading after a few weeks of heavy social media usage.
This is the best we could do, huh?
I’m not saying I could come up with better names, but certainly someone could. And in some cases, they have begun to.
Beginning in the 1980s, public sentiment to change Mount McKinley in Alaska to Mount Denali began building. The name change, in line with the comparatively local Athabascan Native language, officially took place in 2015. This makes more sense than naming it for a president who never even visited Alaska.
Now, I’m not advocating we replace every name with Native language, but that is a viable choice in some contexts. Also viable? Replacing names that are insulting, unkind or simply inaccurate.
It might leave a bit of confusion, but does it hurt anyone to change wildlife and wildlands named for racial slurs? Of course not. We have fixed the poorly named “squawfishes,” a vague slur against Native American women and given these fish the name “pikeminnows” as they are Cyprinids (minnows) that are highly predatory. Pikeminnow is a better name.
This is a great start. We should fix all of the offensive and insulting names first, but we shouldn’t stop there. Let’s also rename things with confusing, unclear or even inaccurate names.
Anglers fishing Florida, Alabama or Mississippi can find hogfish, pigfish, porkfish, hogsuckers and hogchokers in their local waters. Pigfish are from a family called “grunts” and make sounds an imaginative person could think came from a pig. The other aforementioned porcine-themed fish make zero sense. Lazy. Let’s fix them.
Many names are great and should stand.
I’m not disavowing the piles of viable work some of these early pioneers accomplished, but societally we can view people holistically and say they did a lot of good without glossing over their faults. Changing five or six of the 50 names a particular cartographer or naturalist came up with isn’t radical; it’s logical. If we follow the example of the pikeminnows, it’s possible to not only remove the uneducated, narrow-minded names that leave a bad taste in our mouths but then replace them with better ones. We can also fix the poorly-named features of the natural world and give them better names that simply fit.
Best of all, the originators of those names can’t be insulted — namely because they’re already dead.