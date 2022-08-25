Recently, I was having a discussion with a group of people who lamented the fact they hadn’t been born hundreds of years ago. It gave me pause.

Though we almost romanticize those who lived in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, and many envision these folks as conquerors and explorers of an untamed world, people from that day and age had such comparatively limited life experience. Even a modern shut-in has seen so much more than the likes of these early pioneers, settlers and scientists that sorted and classified and codified the world in which we live, but we never talk about that.

