TULE LAKE NATIONAL MONUMENT – People wanting to learn more about the complex story of the “prison within a prison” at the Tule Lake National Monument can do so through ranger-led tours.
Visits to the prison were halted while repairs were being made to the 1943 building, one of the few remaining structures from the World War II camp. At its peak, Tule Lake had 18,789 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of them U.S. citizens, incarcerated at the camp near Newell. The stockage was built at the Tule Lake Segregation Center in 1944.
Ranger-guided tours explain how people from two families, one that was incarcerated at the camp and another of local farmers who lived nearby, were key figures in the prison’s history.
Jimi Yamaichi, a carpenter who was being held at Tule Lake with his family, took on the controversial job of building the jail. As head of the crew tasked with building the stockade, he used delay tactics to stall and, he hoped, to prevent its construction.
After the camp’s closure, members of the Osborne family, who lived in Newell near the camp, helped preserve items from the prison that were reinstalled as part of the stockade’s recent renovation
The Osbornes and Yamaichi stories are told during two-hour long tours of the Tule Lake Segregation Center, which encompasses only a small portion of the camp’s original 7,400 acres.
“We want to provide an opportunity for people to see the prison,” said Angela Sutton, Tule Lake’s lead interpreter, of the tours.
During a recent tour, seasonal Tule Lake ranger Denny Ortiz explained how the Tule Lake Relocation Center, which opened in 1942, was converted in 1943 to a high security segregation center to house “disloyal” Japanese Americans. After the change, security increased with upwards of 2,000 U.S. Army soldiers, by expanding the number of guard towers from six to 28, installing a lighted seven-foot-tall chain link, barbed wire fence, and the adding several tanks.
The prison was built when Tule Lake was made a detention center. Conflicts occurred, largely because many of those incarcerated at the center believed their civil rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution were being violated.
Yamaichi, who died in 2018, continued his involvement with Tule Lake until his death. He was a founder and leader of the Tule Lake Committee, a group of Tule Lake survivors and their families that holds bi-annual Tule Lake Pilgrimages. Ortiz said Yamaichi originally declined to oversee the prison’s construction. When the center director threatened to hire an outside person, he agreed to take charge.
Ortiz told how Yamaichi tried to stall the work by insisting on using only high quality, difficult to obtain building materials, such as concrete, pure water and steel. The items were not immediately available but, to Yamaichi’s disappointment, were eventually provided. “He requested the steel, then pure water, then he thought, ‘I got ‘em,’” Ortiz said of Yamaichi’s demands. After being delayed for six months, the prison construction took three months.
Opened in 1944, the six-cell concrete jail was designed to hold 24 men but at times held many more. Although a section was designed for women, only men were imprisoned
When the camp and prison closed March 20, 1946 – Tule Lake was the last of 10 camps to close – items of value were sold. But, as Ortiz explained, because it was so sturdily built, the prison’s steel doors had to be torn out, which damaged and created gaps in the concrete walls.
When offered for sale in 1946, many items from the prison were purchased by Allison M. and James Edgar Osborne, who lived near the camp. During the war, Allison had spent time at the camp helping teach in the elementary school and also often provided people with vegetables. According to Ortiz, when Allison, who saw first-hand how people were being treated, tried to describe camp conditions to friends, “They didn’t believe her. They thought they (incarcerated Japanese Americans) had an easy life.”
For more than 65 years the Osborne family saved and protected the prison items. In August 2012, Bill Osborne, Allison and James’ son, donated “significant portions” of the jail’s metal infrastructure, including cell bars, doors and bunks, to the park.
“After the war (the Osbornes) bought as much as they could of the jail,” Ortiz said. Over the years, when new generations of family members asked what should be done with the items. (Allison) Osborne reportedly told them to “wait.”
“We were in complete shock,” Sutton said of the 2012 donation of prison items. “It was beyond imagination that they had that foresight” to purchase and preserve the items. “There was no way for them to know that it (the Tule Lake prison) would be one of the few structures that would be still standing.”
Because Tule Lake was the only relocation center with a prison, preserving it and offering public tours are intended to provide visitors with insights of life and conditions at Tule Lake, the nation’s only detention center, at its stockade. As Sutton explains, “It’s a part of history. Tule Lake is unique because it’s a darker story than the other camps had.”
Arrangements for ranger-guided tours of the Tule Lake Segregation Camp prison, which must be made at least two weeks in advance, can be made by calling the Tule Lake National Monument office at 530-260-0537 or Angela Sutton at 530-667-8119. Rangers did not staff the park’s seasonal office at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds Museum between Labor Day and Memorial Day. Visitors can, however, view the exhibits and obtain maps and brochures. For information visit the website at www.nps.gov/tule/planyourvisit.guidedtours.htm.