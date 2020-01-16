SALEM — Every hunter who purchased 2019 big game or turkey tags needs to report their hunt results by the deadline, Jan. 31, for most tags, according to a news release.
Hunters are required to report on each deer, elk, cougar, bear, pronghorn and turkey tag purchased—even if they were not successful or did not hunt. Sports Pac license holders need to report on each big game or turkey tag issued.
Hunters who fail to report deer and elk tags by the deadline will be penalized $25 when they go to purchase a 2021 hunting license. This penalty is assessed once, regardless of the number of unreported tags.
Hunters can report online via Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) licensing system at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login, or by calling 866-947-6339 during ODFW regular business hours. Hunts can also be reported as of 2020 at a license sales agent.
In addition to the Jan. 31 deadline for all 2019 hunts, all hunts conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31 this year must be reported by April 15.
ODFW reports that as of mid-January approximately 226,000 hunts have been reported, with 247,000 yet to be reported.
“The information hunters provide is used when setting controlled hunt tag numbers and hunting seasons,” said ODFW Game Program Manager Tom Thornton. “We really appreciate hunters taking a few minutes of their time to complete the report, even if they did not hunt or were not successful.”
As an incentive to report, hunters that report on time are entered into a drawing to win a special big game tag. ODFW selects three names each year and the winners can choose a deer, elk, or pronghorn tag. Hunters who win get to hunt an expanded area and extended season, similar to auction and raffle tags.