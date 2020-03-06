Now in its 45th year, a popular multi-day outdoors expo is expanding its hours for 2020 when the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association (KBHBA) presents its annual Home and Outdoor Expo, march 13-15.
Held annually at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, the event last year changed its title from the longstanding “Home and Garden Show” to better reflect the outdoors equipment and services that abound in the Klamath Basin, while the event continues to showcase new products for home and garden. Admission to the event is $3, children are admitted free.
The event is an opportunity to peruse the latest products and visit with vendors in the Klamath Basin about options and services available for homeowners in the region. The event is the primary fundraiser for KBHBA each year, not only supporting its operations but also in charitable donations to eight different local non-profits in the region. The event doubles as a food drive for Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, with collection barrels at the entrance for non-perishable food items, reducing admission costs by $1. Last year donations collected provided over 1,700 meals to local families in need.
A family-friendly event, a variety of groups cater towards interactive children’s games and activities, alongside various demonstrations. Past presentations included tree house design, arrowhead knapping, pottery demonstrations, selecting drought-resistant plants, and CPR and emergency aid classes.
Due to demand, hours for this year’s Expo have expanded this year with four additional hours on Friday, March 13, from 12-8 p.m. The Expo continues on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about KBHBA and the Home & Outdoor Expo visit www.klamathbasinhba.org/expo. The Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center is located at 3531 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.