Well-groomed at the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center doesn’t refer to how cross country skiers are dressed.
What’s well-groomed are its trails.
Groomed trails are the attraction at the Nordic Center, located just a mile from the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, which caters to downhill skiers and snowboarders. While the large Mount Shasta region has a plentiful selection of often challenging, un-groomed, backcountry terrain, the Nordic Center features 14½ miles of trails groomed for classic and skate skiers along with a 1.2-mile snowshoe trail.
During a recent visit, impressive as the network of groomed trails was the wide range and ability of skiers. Several obviously experienced skate skiers came into view briefly before disappearing while zipping along on wide, well-manicured tracks. But the experience levels greatly varied, with some newbies teetering along on their skis, smiling and laughing while trying to stay upright. The majority were recreational skiers, often groups or couples enjoying themselves and each other while being outside on a sunny day. Delightfully, several youngsters were sputtering and puttering with their mothers and fathers, doggedly determined to figure out how to one day emulate the speedsters.
Many skiers were locals spending an hour or two getting in some outdoor time and exercise before heading home for lunch. The skiers were a fascinating cross-section of people, from children to gray-haired older adults. Several people were carrying on conversations with friends in Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
The Nordic Center’s trails have been designed to accommodate that wide range of skiers, from relatively flat beginner runs to a variety of intermediate routes to challenging expert black diamond trails. Because of a recent injury, my skiing was mostly limited to easier runs like Bear Springs and Reprieve, but others in our group ventured off on intermediate trails, including Cardiac Hill, Skyline, Twist and Shout, Lower Reprieve and Winding West. From high points along Cardiac Hill, they reported wow-inducing sightings of Mount Shasta, which was making peek-a-boo appearances under veils of clouds.
The solitude, one of cross country skiing’s joys, was occasionally shattered by roaring snowmobiles on two designated snowmobile bypasses, but the overall mood was tranquil and serene.
Nordic, or cross country, skiing is popular because of its relatively low cost. Most of the time I and others head for free options like the many trails at and near Lake of the Woods, Crater Lake and in the Fremont-Winema and the Rogue River-Siskiyou national forests. Many of those trails are groomed, but most are not.
At the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, trails are groomed regularly with updated reports available by visiting their website at www.mtshastanordic.org, or calling (530) 925-3494 for daily recordings or (530) 925-3495. The center also offers rental skis and snowshoes and lessons along with hot drinks and snacks. Day rates are $25 for people 18 to 69, $17 for 70 and older, and free for youth up to age 17.
While cross country skiers are accustomed to skiing free at most locations, the Nordic Center fees are minimal compared to downhill/snowboard ski areas. Daily tickets for adults at the nearby Mt. Shasta Ski Park range from $74 to $99, while day rates at Mt. Bachelor range from $143 to $159 and $205 and up at Palisades Tahoe, formerly known as Squaw Valley, in the California Sierras.
Downhill skiing is a sport I truly enjoy. But cross country, or Nordic, skiing is a recreation more easily pursued because of its low cost, easy accessibility and the incredible variety of places to ski. And, for those who like looking and skiing well-groomed, the trails at the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center will suit them just fine.