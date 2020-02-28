Oregon State University Extension Service will offer a free seminar focused on ranching resources, detailing grazing management considerations in a dynamic climate, in Chiloquin on Thursday, March 12, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chiloquin Community Center, with a free lunch provided for those in attendance. The presentation will take place until 12:30p.m., after which time an open house will be held to discuss technical and financial support available, as well as new programs offered through the Farm Service Agency, NRCS, and Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District.
The presentation will be led by David Bohnert, OSU Extension cattle specialist. The Chiloquin Community Center is located at 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin. For more information contact Bill Lehman at 541-850-1717 or blehman@klamathpartnership.org.