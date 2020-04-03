On February 12, 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) closed at an all-time high of 29,551.42. In the month that followed, it would record eight of the 10 largest single-day drops in history, all thanks to COVID-19.
When I heard whispers of yet another scary virus, I chalked it up to fear mongering by the mainstream media. Heck, if I could live through SARS, Zika, bird flu, swine flu, reality TV and TikTok, this virus named for a beer was nothing. Or so I told myself.
Even as it became more and more real, I never thought it would have a serious effect on me — until it did.
No, I’m not physically sick, just sick at heart.
It saddens me to announce that after almost seven years writing for the Herald and News, the newspaper that started my writing career, this will be my last column for a while. In fact, after reaching a paid audience spanning two states and some 75,000 weekly readers, I’ll be left with just a single paying newspaper after this week. This comes just weeks after I published my 500th column and days after finishing my first book, “Fishing Across America.” After reaching the peak of my writing career to-date, the coronavirus brought it tumbling down faster and harder than the stock market before it.
The Herald and News did not represent the only email I received with regrets this week, informing me I wasn’t in the budget in light of the virus. No, I saw this same email several times in the past few weeks. They all hurt, but since the Herald and News was my first paper, it hurt the worst, even though I know the door is open to return if and when COVID-19 is behind us.
Unfortunately it means that almost all of you reading this right now are reading something I wrote for free. Something I created this week because I couldn’t go out without explanation.
I love writing my column. I love sharing epic adventures and misadventures alike. Readers tell me they appreciate my perspectives, how I write about life and broadly applicable issues under the guise of fishing, how I share tips and tricks, bad puns and the unlucky-in-love but still somehow lovable CaughtOvgard brand you’ve come to appreciate — or at least commiserate with — these past few years.
I’m really going to miss that.
Thank you
With the exception of the rare massive fish or rarer still hot date, the best hour of my week is writing this column, and it has been for years. I’ve honestly loved my time with you, and I’m humbled and honored that you’ve stuck with me for as long as you have.
When I first sat down to write this “goodbye for now” column, I had to take out my contacts because I was tearing up. Slamming my thumb in the door didn’t draw tears. Nor did embedding a treble hook in my arm, stepping on a bee hive, slipping on a rock and getting a concussion or having a branch whip me in face hard enough to knock me into the river. But this news did.
As I felt sorry for myself, I thought of my friends who have been fired, who have lost their entire income, so I knew it could be worse. Sure, I’ll miss the writing income, and the income from three months’ worth of Airbnb cancellations I’ve received tremendously, but I’ll miss writing this column more.
I sat there, moping for an appropriate amount of time before it clicked: this doesn’t have to be the end. I hope to be back in the Herald and News and every other paper I write for once this is all over, but in the meantime, I’m not going to stop writing, and I don’t want you to stop reading. So I’m going to keep writing my column every week and publishing it every Friday. To continue reading my weekly column, you can subscribe online for as little as $1 per month at www.patreon.com/caughtovgard. For a few dollars more, you’ll also have access to my entire archive (every column I’ve ever written, released four per month on the first of the month).
If just 1 percent of you subscribe, I’ll be able to continue writing for the modest but necessary portion of my living. I know everyone is struggling, but a dollar’s worth of entertainment is more valuable now in this time of quarantines and isolation than ever before, so if you can spare $1, please do.
It’s really simple. There’s a website and an app, so you can read from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You’ll simply download the Patreon app or visit the website, register for an account, and subscribe as a patron to CaughtOvgard. The site will securely process your debit or credit card information and charge you at the rate you select (as low as $1 per month) the day you sign up and then the first of every month thereafter.
Even under “Stay at Home,” I’ve tried to visit one of my local coffee shops or restaurants once per day within the guidelines of social distancing because I know that small business depends on every single customer, and I want these businesses to weather the storm. I ask that you consider helping me weather this storm, too. I don’t want charity; I’m not asking you out on a date, after all. I just want you to continue reading and helping me continue to write.
Regardless, thank you for reading and supporting local journalism. God bless you and yours, I wish you all the best in these troubling times, and I pray that whatever happens, you can continue to be CaughtOvgard in the best way possible, but preferably at www.patreon.com/caughtovgard.
