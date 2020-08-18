Defenders of Wildlife announced as its new director of the Northwest Field Program, based in Seattle.
Kathleen Gobush joins the organization after recently serving as senior program manager at Vulcan Inc. and Conservation Northwest.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to advance the recovery of endangered species with the team at Defenders of Wildlife. Leading the Northwest program is an exciting opportunity to work on critical issues in Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” said Gobush.
Gobush has more than 25 years of experience in recovering endangered species.
She is also an Affiliate Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Washington. Gobush has a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of Washington and B.A. in Biology from Barnard College-Columbia University.