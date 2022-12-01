Rainbow Trout

Not all rainbow trout are bad. They’re beloved for many reasons, and native rainbows in their native range like this Southern Oregon fish pictured are to be cherished.

 Luke Ovgard/Caught Ovgard

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Anglers stood shoulder-to-shoulder. Bobbers and indicators alike pockmarked the river between more active anglers trying to recreate the Gordian knot by whipping dry flies and spinners and spoons through the madding crowd on the fringes of America’s most-visited national park: The Great Smoky Mountains.

Intellectually, I knew what the cross-section of humanity was collectively fishing for, but I couldn’t wrap my head around it. Surely, I mused to myself, there must be a striper run or Atlantic salmon or something more worthwhile than planters. But there wasn’t. And don’t call me Shirley. The disgusting revelation hit me like a glob of PowerBait to the face: The shoreline army was plodding along in hopes of catching hatchery rainbow trout.


