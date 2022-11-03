RAWAI, Thailand — I’ve always been one to test my jeans while working on one project or another, but for a few years there, everyone with disposable income was testing their genes. You certainly know people, and there’s even a chance you were one of those people who paid AncestryDNA, FamilyTreeDNA or 23AndMe to categorize them based on their genetic code.

My brother Gabe was one of those people who paid for 23AndMe. This led us not only to a surprise cousin, but we also found out that our genetic makeup was even more mixed than we’d previously thought. The Slovenian and Norwegian bulk of our heritage paired with a lot more Austrian than we’d previously accounted for, as well as miniscule percentages from all around northern and central Europe.


