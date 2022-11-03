RAWAI, Thailand — I’ve always been one to test my jeans while working on one project or another, but for a few years there, everyone with disposable income was testing their genes. You certainly know people, and there’s even a chance you were one of those people who paid AncestryDNA, FamilyTreeDNA or 23AndMe to categorize them based on their genetic code.
My brother Gabe was one of those people who paid for 23AndMe. This led us not only to a surprise cousin, but we also found out that our genetic makeup was even more mixed than we’d previously thought. The Slovenian and Norwegian bulk of our heritage paired with a lot more Austrian than we’d previously accounted for, as well as miniscule percentages from all around northern and central Europe.
Most shocked of all was that my own experience with 23AndMe involved a country not European at all. My 23AndMe experience tied me to Thailand. Not only that, it could be geographically narrowed down not just to the country, but to a small fishing village on Phuket Island called Rawai.
Rawai
While 23AndMe’s mail order system typically uses saliva, my own experience with it involved blood, sweat and tears. While my brother was off raising his family, I was off on another adventure, this time to Asia.
I had comparatively little information about where to fish in Thailand, so I’d done my best to mark locations that looked viable purely from the “Satellite View” of Google Maps. Just like 23AndMe, I replaced oral history and word of mouth with digital technology to secure the results I wanted.
Websites such as iNaturalist and Fishbrain use crowdsourced data from users to paint a composite picture. Think of it like a puzzle. If one person drops a data point, a single puzzle piece, the picture isn’t terribly clear. But as more and more data points are added to the dataset, and the puzzle gets ever closer to completion, the power of the software grows exponentially, and the puzzle becomes a picture. 23AndMe operates the same way.
Unfortunately, neither of my go-to sources have reached critical mass in Thailand yet, so I spent a lot of time puzzling. I marked places and simply hoped they’d work out. Several didn’t, but as it happened, my very first pin did.
The pin I placed on the pier in the little town of Rawai was my first stop.
It was also the most productive place I’ve ever fished in terms of fish diversity, boasting species variation that made me drool.
Hours
As with most of southeast Asia, the day does not begin at 8 a.m. in Rawai. With few exceptions — such as gas stations and coffee shops — most businesses open at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. in Thailand. You’re more likely to find a sit-down restaurant or tourist shop open after midnight than before noon, so it was fortunate I’d done my shopping the night before.
I bought shrimp, ice and a bucket at Lotus, the Thai answer to Walmart, after my plane landed. This meant I was ready to hit the water when I pulled up to the Rawai Pier around 8 in the morning. The town was still asleep, so I parked about 50 feet away from the pier on an empty street and hit the water. There was a sign on the pier that read “NO FISHING,” and it almost stopped me. It was a loading pier for local ferries and tour boats, so I fully expected to get kicked out once the first group of sunscreen-soaked tourists showed up. Still, with no recreational fishing regulations to speak of in Thailand, I took my chances.
The sky was a dense cotton wall, overcast and drizzling, so I didn’t see another person for hours. In that time, I caught fish after fish after fish.
By the time I broke for lunch around 2 p.m., less than a dozen people had braved the rain and ventured onto the pier. I’d taken shelter between the two small canopies topping the area where passengers stage when loading onto boats, but in those two small areas, I’d caught dozens of fish. Still, the cold and constant action burned all of my reserve calories, and my stomach forced me to leave the fertile seas.
I stowed my gear in the car and strolled to the live seafood markets framing the base of the pier. Tents covered bins of live lobsters, crabs, tiger prawns, mantis shrimp, group, horseshoe crabs, snapper, clams and almost everything else that swims or scurries undersea.
After choosing my meal, I could pick one of several restaurants to cook it for me. I chose two lobsters and had them prepared two different ways (one steamed in garlic and butter and the other stir-fried with local veggies). I added an order of seafood fried rice, a coconut shake (coconut meat and water blended together) and gorged myself as rain turned from drizzle to downpour. You’d be bitter if I told you how little the meal cost me, so I’ll keep that to myself.
With a full belly, I returned to the pier and continued to catch fish nonstop even as the rain soaked me to the bone.
In the end, I outlasted the rain. As is usually the case in tropical seas, darkness killed the bite.
I told myself “one more species,” maybe 30 minutes before catching a milkspotted puffer that fit that bill and sent me back to the car.
By then, locals were charging tourists to park all around me on the public street. Being early had quite literally paid off and saved me the price of a fresh seafood dinner which I promptly spent at the seafood stalls for another meal (albeit a little smaller one this time). As I quaffed two more coconut shakes, some seafood soup and another plate of seafood fried rice, I began tallying my day’s catch.
All told, I’d caught more species there in Rawai in a single day than anywhere else I’ve been. More than Kona, Kauai, Baja Sur, Singapore or the Florida Keys. Though I caught 34 species of fish on the Rawai Pier that day, 11 were repeats from the prior month spent in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, so not all were new, but 23 of them were.
Though other people were fishing the pier on my subsequent trips to Rawai, I had it all to myself that first day.
It was just me and a record-breaking 23 new species that day ... 23 and me.