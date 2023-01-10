Ray Hennessy began as a wedding photographer, but he has found a way to couple that background with wildlife and bird photography.
“You’ve got to try to stand out, to create something unique ...” Hennessy said of creating distinct, eye-popping images like those he’ll be featuring during his keynote program, “Creative Bird Photography,” at the Winter Wings Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Hennessy said he’s applied techniques he learned and honed photographing weddings and portraits. Since 2019 he’s been exclusively photographing birds and wildlife—“It’s been a blast ever since.”
He’s passed along what he learned, and continues to learn, at workshops, many in person and others on online to people in Africa, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Alaska and around the mainland U.S. He’ll pass along examples at the keynote talk and, earlier that day, a “Planning a Wildlife Shot” workshop. Hennessy will also lead a Friday, Feb, 17, morning outing, “Photo Foray with Ray.”
“I love the teaching aspect of it,” he said of programs like those coming up at Winter Wings. “I get to work with a lot of interesting people.”
Hennessy’s interest in wildlife and birds began in 2006 when his father, Larry, took him outside to look at and photograph birds.
“I just started joining him. It became a passion,” Hennessy said. “The wildlife photography was self-taught. I kept growing with photography. I’ve been making a living with photography since I graduated from high school.”
Although he’s primarily based on the East Coast, he has expanded his wanderings since buying a van, his “home” for the past year.
He has photographed and given programs in Alaska, Florida and Mexico, but his Klamath Basin trip will be his first visit to the Pacific Northwest. He plans to stay about a week and take in some of the region’s bird watching sites and natural attractions.
Hennessy’s camera of choice is a Nikon 29—“To do certain types of photography you need a big camera and big lenses.”
Years of shooting portraits and weddings taught him to emphasize lighting and composition. Techniques include shooting with sunlight from behind, which creates a “glow.”
Hennessy also chooses to create images that feature the venue and background, “an image that shows the habitat of the species and the lighting. The dramatic use of the habitat tells a story.”
And, because that involves taking photos over often protracted time periods in cold, blustery weather, “There’s definitely a sense of pushing past the pain.”