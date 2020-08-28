Hunters age 17 and under can sign up now for ODFW’s free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, including two in Klamath Falls.
Local hunts will take place in the Klamath Wildlife area Sept. 19-20. An additional hunt is scheduled for October 24, when the Miller Island Unit opens to youth hunters only on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m.
ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons.
As with all other activities, Covid-19 safety measures will be in place including social distancing and mask requirements (during check-in). All hunters are also provided eye and ear protection and hunter orange clothing.
Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page. Then go to Purchase from the Catalog and look under the Category — Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. The youth hunter or their parent will need to be logged in to the youth’s account to register online.
In years past, volunteers brought trained hunting dogs to some events to hunt with participants. Some events also hosted a shooting skills session. These activities are likely to be scaled back this year due to the virus.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. This year, that includes youth hunters who have completed the workbook or online course but not the field day, as the field day requirement has been postponed due to Covid-19. An adult 21 years of age or older must accompany the youth to supervise but may not hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license ($10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under) to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation ($4). Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent or ODFW office that sells licenses.
Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.
For more information on the Klamath Falls hunt, call 541-883-5732 or email josh.d.schmucker@state.or.us.