Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6.
No fishing licenses or tags (including a combined angling tag, Columbia River Basin endorsement or two-rod validation) are required by Oregon residents or nonresidents to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on those dates.
Although no licenses or tags are required these two days, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.
With Oregon facing a serious drought this summer, warmwater fishing is a good choice for free fishing weekend and throughout the summer.
Currently, razor clamming is closed on popular Clatsop beaches due to toxin levels, but is open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw
Oregon will have one more free fishing weekend in 2021 — the two days after Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.