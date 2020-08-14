Everyone can fish for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16.
No fishing licenses or tags (including a combined angling tag or Columbia River Basin endorsement or two-rod validation) are required to fish, crab or clam in Oregon that weekend. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more and remember to check for any in season regulation changes.
While nonresidents can also fish for free Aug. 15-16, there are still special restrictions in place on the coast due to Covid-19.
Currently, clamming and mussel harvesting is closed to nonresidents coastwide. Crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the coast but is closed to nonresidents in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon (nonresidents may crab in bays and estuaries north of Cape Falcon e.g. Necanium River estuary).
A few other clamming and crabbing closures are in effect (including razor clamming on Clatsop beaches due to an annual conservation closure), see the Recreation Report page for details.
Also remember to always call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page before you head out. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.