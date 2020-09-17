This Sept. 10 photo provided by Erik Withalm shows the roll gates on the Leaburg Dam opened to release water and drain the lake behind the dam during the Holiday Farm Fire east of Eugene. The local utility opened the dams to prevent wildfire debris and downed trees from snagging on the gates, but the move deprived the nearby Leaburg Fish Hatchery of fresh water. The hatchery was forced to release more than 1 million steelhead, chinook salmon and trout into the McKenzie River to save them.