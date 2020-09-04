Fire officials in Klamath and Lake Counties would like to remind the public that fire season is still in effect on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Klamath-Lake District. This affects all private, county, and state forestlands. With the continued hot and dry conditions over the next couple weeks it is crucial that the public know all regulations before going out in the forest.
“As we enter hunting season we ask everyone to do their part and make sure they are being extremely vigilant while enjoying the outdoors. Forestry fuels are extremely volatile right now and we could see a large fire develop very rapidly if we all don’t do our part” stated Jacob Barnett Wildland Protection Supervisor, Oregon Department of Forestry.
As a friendly reminder for the upcoming Labor Day weekend campfires, smoking, firewood cutting and use of off-road vehicles are affected while out in the forest. Be sure to follow all regulations in the area and as always have a fun and safe weekend.
The Lakeview Interagency Fire Center website: https://scofmp.org/ is available to assist in keeping people informed of current and changing conditions for our area.