NEW Luke Ovgard Mugshot (6/8/2022)

Luke Ovgard

This week, I gave my Intro to Business (BUS 101) classes an assignment that I’ve given every year since I began teaching this class. The assignment itself is the brainchild of Mrs. Benji Henslee, a business teacher at Mazama, but I shamelessly stole it because it not only teaches key skills such as data mining, charting data comparisons over time and the importance of aesthetics in producing business documents, but it also requires students to do something most struggle with: follow instructions from multiple sources while finding the proper tool for a particular job. Not only that, but it gives them a taste of the power of the internet.

Though it is one of the easiest assignments in this college-level course, students struggle with it more than any other. Those of us who grew up using Microsoft Office can complete the assignment in about 10 or 15 minutes. Unfortunately, the world of education has crippled students by providing them cost-saving Chromebooks that operate Google Suite instead of real computers, Office Suite or a traditional PC interface. Google Suite is free for a reason: it’s half-baked. Saving money to give kids Chromebooks — tools they’ll never use as adults unless they work in education — is a tremendous disservice. Sadly, it’s not even a local phenomenon. I have friends teaching across the United States and Canada, and I’ve learned one miserable truth: they all use Chromebooks.

Tags

Recommended for you