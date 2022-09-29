This week, I gave my Intro to Business (BUS 101) classes an assignment that I’ve given every year since I began teaching this class. The assignment itself is the brainchild of Mrs. Benji Henslee, a business teacher at Mazama, but I shamelessly stole it because it not only teaches key skills such as data mining, charting data comparisons over time and the importance of aesthetics in producing business documents, but it also requires students to do something most struggle with: follow instructions from multiple sources while finding the proper tool for a particular job. Not only that, but it gives them a taste of the power of the internet.
Though it is one of the easiest assignments in this college-level course, students struggle with it more than any other. Those of us who grew up using Microsoft Office can complete the assignment in about 10 or 15 minutes. Unfortunately, the world of education has crippled students by providing them cost-saving Chromebooks that operate Google Suite instead of real computers, Office Suite or a traditional PC interface. Google Suite is free for a reason: it’s half-baked. Saving money to give kids Chromebooks — tools they’ll never use as adults unless they work in education — is a tremendous disservice. Sadly, it’s not even a local phenomenon. I have friends teaching across the United States and Canada, and I’ve learned one miserable truth: they all use Chromebooks.
We are asking children to dig a hole and then handing them a screwdriver.
Available info
Like a screwdriver, the assignment is standard enough. Students choose a U.S. state or territory, put its outline as a backdrop in their Publisher file and then create a chart comparing the unemployment of their chosen state or territory with that of the U.S. as a whole during the past 10 years.
In a box somewhere on the page, they interpret the data and give a one-sentence summary, list their source and then put their name down.
For most, Excel and Publisher are new programs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics website and its datasets look more complex than the oversimplified Apple or Android or Playstation interface they’re used to, and it can be overwhelming — even with detailed walkthroughs, videos and examples of the finished product.
To his credit, one student finished the assignment on the first day. He followed instructions, used all available resources and was rewarded with two days to work on other homework while some of the others who skipped steps, avoided videos and tried to cut corners will circle back to do what he did the first time.
The beautiful part of this illustration is that it can serve as a metaphor for almost anything. Skipping steps and using the tools we know instead of making sure there isn’t a better tool unfamiliar to us is easy to do. I’ve done it myself. But in today’s world, with the entire collective of human knowledge at our fingertips, there’s really no excuse.
Internet
We live in a world today where you can learn how to do almost anything from home for just the cost of cell service or an internet connection. Yes, I realize this cheapens my value as an educator, but as a guy who found his passion — in large part — due to the internet, I cannot emphasize the value of technological know-how.
Whether your passion is golf, kayaking, carpentry, baking or, what Medford outdoor columnist Mark Freeman accurately described as the “nichiest of niche fishing genres,” species fishing, knowing how to navigate and use the internet effectively is crucial.
I credit the vast majority of my success in fishing to the internet.
It was the internet that guided me to the June 2010 ESPN article titled “Grand Ambition” while I was researching for my fantasy football draft. I clicked the skyscraper ad when I got tired of ranking running backs. This article told the story of this crazy guy named Steven M. Wozniak who had become the first person to catch 1,000 species of fish, a curio I filed away.
It was the internet (specifically Instagram) that showed me the self-imposed challenge of a couple Australian anglers intent on catching 75 species of fish on a single lure in Queensland’s Noosa River and its estuary circa 2014. They succeeded.
It was the internet — this time email — that enabled me to reach out to Wozniak after catching an obscure sucker I knew would be a world record and get his help with the submission. He didn’t let me get away with just a record, though. He got the species-chasing hooks in me.
From there, the internet connected me to online communities dedicated to fish and fishing that, in turn, gave me tools such as Google MyMaps, Mexican-fish.com, specieshunters.com and Fishbrain to further my quest.
Offline tools such as Excel, Paint and Publisher also proved essential.
All along the way, I learned how few tools I had. I was introduced to new tools, given instructions that were occasionally tough to follow and forced to challenge myself. There were a lot of missteps along the way. Like, a lot. But in learning these tools for my hobbies, my workplace skills grew as well.
At the end of the day, no one article or technology shaped me. Nor did one single tool change my life.
Likewise, a single assignment doesn’t really matter.
Even if we give them screwdrivers with which to dig a hole, a shovel alone won’t solve all their problems because a shovel only has so many uses. In isolation, a shovel and a screwdriver aren’t enough to do much of anything.
Part of my job as a teacher is to give kids as many tools as I can. I hand them a shovel just as other teachers, their parents, their coaches, their siblings and everyone else in their lives do the same, furnishing them hammers and levels and pliers and gloves. Because if we can train them to use a handful of basic tools, the greatest tool mankind has ever created — the internet — can take care of the rest.