As a little kid, I foresaw myself becoming a fishing or hunting guide. Decades later, I’ve made exactly $0 guiding.
In high school, I fully expected to have children within a decade. I have none and given my age, I don’t really want to start having kids at this point.
As I cruised the streets in my first car, the 1999 Plymouth Breeze I bought from my cousin Mary as a high school senior, I dreamed of owning a Toyota Tacoma. I could afford one now, but I’ve never owned a truck.
At age 23, apart from a single skydiving trip in college, I’d never flown on a plane nor had I left the West Coast. This year alone I flew to seven different countries.
When I began teaching in 2015, I figured it was just a job. Eight years later, you could make the case that it’s my career now.
I never anticipated joining the military, getting involved in real estate or having species fishing become such an obsession. Yet here we are.
None of these developments are bad, but most are unexpected.
The unpredictable, ever-shifting reality in which we live has a way of sneaking up on us.
We start running with no concept of pace or even direction. As we move down the road, we see others fall down, sprint ahead or fall to the ground all around us. If we fixate on the finish line, it’s possible to lose our bearings, disconnect from the people around us and then, after exhausting ourselves for so long, find ourselves somewhere completely unrecognizable. “At least,” we say, “I’m closer to the finish line,” only to find the finish line has moved. That’s life.
All in all, life has been good to me. Though the scenery and faces have changed, I’ve been blessed to have accomplished many of my goals. I’ve also been shocked to see how many of those goals have changed entirely. We all set goals and have ideals, but strangely enough, time and experience buries or destroys many of them. Often, a goal will slip into obscurity. Whether I met it or not, many goals just faded away. Maybe that should bother me, but it doesn’t.
Perhaps that’s because unlike my professional, academic or financial goals, only two goals have endured for my entire life, and those two goals, the ones that have always been most important, have yet to be fulfilled.
Goals
I’ve had many contemporary goals in my life that came and went, but for as long as I can remember, two goals have always been part of the long term plan for Luke’s life: get married and publish a book.
Long-time readers will know I’ve accomplished neither.
Now, I’ve been really fortunate. I’ve had a great life so far in so many ways, and I’ve gotten much of what I wanted at 12 or 17 or 24 and mercifully forgotten most of the rest. Nonetheless, it is truly painful to admit to yourself that the only two things you’ve always wanted, the two unfailing, timeless hopes and dreams in your life for as long as you can remember haven’t happened.
We’ll table the unlucky in love portion because that’s a level of sadness you probably aren’t prepared for, but the writing? That’s something you’re quite familiar with already.
Up until I began writing about fishing almost a decade ago, I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted to write about. Now, more than nine years in, it seems I’ve found my niche: I write stories about travel, fishing and the outdoors for people who might or might not enjoy travel, fishing and the outdoors.
Direction makes for a strong start, and when I sat down to write a book three years ago this month, it wasn’t easy, but neither was it as tough as I’d imagined. I had always assumed the hardest part of writing a book would be writing the book. Not so. Getting a publisher is. After a long, protracted struggle that involved dozens and dozens of rejections (yes, we’re still talking about writing and not dating here), I finally found a publisher that was willing to publish my book if I could presell 750 copies. With more than 75,000 readers across Oregon and California, it should’ve been easy, right? That would mean just 1 percent of my readers need to like my writing enough to buy a book. But I failed. I had six months to do it, and I failed.
How close did I get, you might be wondering? Surely I was close, right?
Maybe … 500 books? Nope.
250? Nada.
I sold just 156 copies in six months.
That means that for every 500 people who read my column, about one person thought I was good enough. Ouch.
Honestly, it’s been pretty devastating. Getting rejected by publisher after publisher and agent after agent was bad enough, but this? This one shook me to my core.
When you read this, I’ll technically have 16 days left to meet my goal, but there’s just no way it will happen. Everyone who has pre-ordered will get a refund if their card was even charged in the first place (most weren’t), so don’t worry.
I guess it’s possible that I’ll give up on this lifelong dream. I guess it’s also possible that I’ll write another book and hope that one isn’t a revolving door of rejection. Likely, though, I’ll finally give up on conventional publishing and just self-publish. It’s certainly the worst option, but it’s the last one left to me. I’ll have to settle.
As for my love life, I’m not quite ready to settle, but hang in there. I’m sure that time is coming.
