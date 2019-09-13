WASHINGTON – Fourth grade students can get a free annual pass to visit more than 2,000 federal recreation areas with their families, classmates, and friends. The Every Kid Outdoors Program is an interagency collaboration between the Department of the Interior, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Forest Service that provides fourth graders with free access to explore, learn, and recreate in spectacular settings, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries, and forests.
“Introducing fourth grade students to America’s public lands provides them with limitless opportunities to have fun, be active, improve fitness, and learn critical skills,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Visits on class trips or family vacations to the rich variety of astonishing landscapes and historic treasures located on public lands will result in unforgettable experiences and, hopefully, forge lifelong connections to the outdoors.”
To obtain the free pass, fourth grade students visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at everykidoutdoors.gov, participate in a short educational activity, and download a voucher. The voucher is valid for multiple use between Sept. 1 and Aug. 31 to correspond to the traditional school year. The voucher may be exchanged for a keepsake pass at participating federal lands.
The voucher or pass grants free entry for fourth graders, all children under 16 in the group and up to three accompanying adults (or an entire car for drive-in parks) to most federally managed lands and waters. The pass does not cover expanded amenity fees such as camping or boat rides.
The Every Kid Outdoors Program replaces the Every Kid in a Park Program that was established in 2015.