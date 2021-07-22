Normally you hear it before you see it. But this isn’t a normal year.
Ranger Spring, located in the Sky Lake Wilderness Area’s Seven Lakes Basin, is a lush, water-rich area a mile off the Pacific Crest Trail where the spring — actually a series of springs and seeps — blend together to create the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Rogue River. It’s usually a noisy explosion of sound of erupting water.
Not this year.
In the area where several babbling watery eruptions usually burst and gush from unseen sources — from underneath tree roots, rocky ledges, and a personal favorite, where water percolates like an overflowing, boiling pot — this year several of those outlets are parched, barren and dry. Springs that are usually bubbling with water are, sadly, baked and caked.
On a recent hike, everyone in our small group echoed the same sentiment — the volume of water emerging at Ranger Spring area is the lowest they’ve ever seen. The usual sounds of bubbling water aren’t fully silenced, but they are severely lessened.
There is apparently no historical data on average flows at Ranger Spring. In an email, Richard Cissel, watershed program manager for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, said the program does not monitor spring flow levels, and he was unaware of any historic data.
“In general, in a drought year such as this, it would be expected that springs that are fed by shallow groundwater tables that respond to seasonal changes in inputs (e.g. infiltration during snow melt and rain events) would flow less water or even dry up,” Cissel said. “Springs fed by deeper aquifers that don’t respond to seasonal changes in inputs would be expected to respond to the drought less or not at all. I haven’t been to Ranger Spring, but it’s in the volcanic zone where some rock units are able to move water through them quickly, and if the distance from recharge zone to spring is short, some of them may be able to respond to seasonal or annual changes. Not sure if that’s the case here, more interesting trivia unless someone with more local knowledge can confirm or not.”
Lance Sargent, the Rogue-Siskiyou district recreation program manager, also said he has no data on Boundary Spring, but noted there are several sites — including the Willow Prairie Horse Camp and the Lodgepole and Imnaha guard stations — with low water flows. Sargent said all three sites were so low in May that “I had a very hard time priming the systems. Not sure if there’s historic data on those sites either that could tell us if they might dry up entirely this year.”
Like others, I have photographs of previous hikes to Ranger Spring. But they don’t truly reveal the decline in the difference in water flow from the upper springs, which I once described as an arsenal of fire hydrants firing full blast. There still is enough water emerging from smaller springs and seeps to send water flowing downstream, and that’s significant because Ranger Spring is the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Rogue River.
Normally, Ranger Spring is also a place to wander and explore the several springs and seeps. Some of the usual varieties of wildflowers are still blooming, but not proliferating. Worse, streamlets that normally ooze into spongy, mossy marshes are crusted.
Just as there is relatively little history about Ranger Spring’s water flows, there is limited information about its recent history. In “From Abbott Butte to Zimmerman Burn: A Place-Name History and Gazetteer of the Rogue River National Forest,” the area, sometimes shown on maps as Ranger’s Springs, was named by Forest Service personnel about 1910.
It sometimes served a camping spot for the summer fire guard and was relatively close to the former Devil’s Peak fire lookout. Based on studies of springs at Crater Lake National Park, it’s theorized that Ranger Spring is at the edge of a pumice-covered catchment area that’s normally fed by the downward percolation of rain and melted snow.
But, again, this is no normal year.