Enchanting times at Taos

TAOS, New Mexico — Enchanting? You bet.
Even after a too many years absence, the New Mexico city of Taos remains magical, full of wonder and, yes, enchanting.
The town is a place of fascination, of unique shops, art galleries, celebrated restaurants and historic sites and the nearby Taos Pueblo. But my photographer friend Larry Turner and I were with a group of ski journalists with a different focus – downhill skiing at the legendary Taos Ski Valley, only about 20 miles from town.
And ski we did.
Over two sun-filled days, we took the 20-mile shuttle from town to Taos Ski Valley, mostly skiing from morning to closing time, taking enough time to be instilled with the ski hill’s enchanting scenery while testing all varieties of runs tucked within the boundaries of the soaring Hondo Valley.
Taos Ski Valley is a skier’s mountain, spanning 1,294 acres with 110 named trails. Unusually, the majority – 51% – are expert while 25% are intermediate and 24% are beginner. Some of the black diamonds and double black diamond runs with steep chutes, rocky chutes and alleys of massive moguls are daunting, the ski area’s acknowledged claim to fame. Adding to its challenge is it elevation – the base area elevation is 9,200 feet while its highest lift-served elevation is a breath-taking, literally and physically – 12,450 feet.
That initial view can be daunting. Entering the village one of the first sights is Lift 1 and, underneath it, the seriously steep Al’s Run. But, as a sign declares, Al’s represents just 1-30th of Taos’ terrain.
Other, better skiers tested the theory that diamonds are forever, but, without regrets, I stayed on easier, less threatening blacks and the many challenging blue intermediate runs. After a day with a knowing guide, the next morning friends and I returned to areas on Taos’s western slopes, happily focusing on groomed cruisers like Lower Stauffenberg and Firlefanz off Lift 8 and Bambi, Upper Powderhorn and Porcupine off Lift 2.
By late morning we moved to other runs off Lift 2, which also provides access to Highline Ridge and runs intermediate runs like Upper and Lower Totemoff, Maxie’s Terrain Park, Lone Star, Baby Bear and Lift 4, where the possibilities include Shalako, Upper Patton and others. That afternoon, after a sumptuous lunch at the Bavarian Restaurant near Lift 4, we skied and repeated runs, working our way to the Lift 7 double chair that gave us access to a series of intermediate runs back to the village.
The many runs are delightful, but so are the views. One of the lures of downhill skiing is the accessibility to areas that would otherwise be unseen. At Taos there are googolplex opportunities to stop and soak in the sights, from its old growth forests to wide-open bowls with forever views of the soaring, high-rising valleys.
Except for the rows of black and double black diamonds at Kachina Peak and Highland Ridge, most of Taos’ trails are tucked in steep-walled valleys, including the Wheeler Wilderness Area and other distant mountains. Unlike most ski areas, Taos’ mantra is better, not bigger, something made necessary because the ski area can’t be expanded and honored by focusing on improvements to what exists.
What exists at the Taos Ski Valley is enchanting. It’s hard to imagine it getting better, but here’s hoping for more opportunities to see and ski what’s next.