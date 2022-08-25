CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Most of the trails at Crater Lake National Park are relatively short, with many of the most popular only a half-mile to 3-1/2-miles round-trip. So, after making the drive to the park, why not add on a second hike, especially if it involves Cleetwood Cove.
Getting in two hikes in a day is a form of double dipping, but the best dip is in the lake itself.
An afternoon dip in Crater Lake was the reward after an earlier hike to Garfield Peak. It’s a peak that provides more than a peek because it includes eye-popping views of the lake along with unusual sightings of the Phantom Ship and distant mountains such as Scott, Thielsen, McLoughlin and Shasta. The 3.6-mile round-trip hike begins near the Crater Lake Lodge and gains more than 1,000-feet in elevation, topping out at 8,059 feet.
The rewards include the views from Garfield’s summit area, but the sights along the trail also provide excuses for periodic rest stops. Several overlooks at switchbacks offer varied perspectives of the lake and, as the trail gains elevation, sights include a succession of wildflowers, from pale blue lupine to red-tinted paintbrush, purple penstemon and more.
Alongside the trailside are evidence of Mount Mazama’s 7,700 years ago crater-creating explosions, including erratically shaped volcanic rubble called breccia. Frequent, too, especially along the trail’s upper sections, are gnarly, five-needled whitebark pines, trees that grow in high elevation areas.
Views of the lake and its surroundings from Garfield’s expansive summit area are the true reward, and it’s also a welcome respite to rehydrate, snack and take inevitable photos. Although rated as strenuous, on this morning, as on previous visits, the trail was well-populated with hikers of all ages, include children. It is recommended, however, that the hike be done in the morning because the trail up Garfield is in direct sunlight.
Instead of driving home after returning to Rim Village, my plans included a dip in the lake. A swim in Crater Lake has been an annual ritual for 40-plus years.
Reaching the lake requires a 1.1-mile downhill hike from the Cleetwood Cove parking lot/trailhead, which is 11 miles from Rim Village. While the downhill hike to the lake is relatively easy, the return from the lake to the parking area requires a 700-foot elevation gain. As some friends’ quip, “It’s a mile down to the lake, and five miles back up.” The views from the trail are breathtaking, and so is the climb, especially for people unaccustomed to the park’s high elevation. It’s also recommended that hikers be prepared with sturdy footwear and water.
Once at Cleetwood Cove, most people admire the lake-level views of Crater Lake’s stunningly blue waters and the surrounding caldera. Most summers, many make the hike to the lake to join a ranger-guided, concession boat tour. This year, however, tours were delayed but will begin Friday, Aug. 26.
With a maximum depth of 1,943 feet, Crater Lake is the deepest in North America and ninth deepest in the world. That depth also means the lake’s waters can be chillingly cold. By mid- to late-summer, water temperatures at Cleetwood Cove are refreshingly enjoyable. But people planning lake swims, or quick dips, should be prepared. According to “Reflections,” the park’s visitor guide, the lake’s water temperature is typically about 60 degrees in an average August. But, after this summer’s hotter than average days, swimming and just floating in the lake was pure pleasure.
“It’s great once you get used to it,” barked a swimmer to friends lounging on lakeside rocks.
“Come on in! It’s lovely!” a woman called out to her teenaged son. Once in he agreed, repeatedly shouting, “It’s so blue! It’s so blue!”
After my relaxing, cooling-off swim, a trio of golden-mantled ground squirrels relentlessly and unsuccessfully begged for crumbs during my quick snack. Then it was back in the lake for another dip.
As a second dip proved, two swims in Crater Lake is the best kind of double dipping.