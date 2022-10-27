Society places rules upon the way we’re supposed to act, the way our lives are supposed to progress and the way we are measured to be successes or failures based largely upon a single factor: Our age.
An unmarried twentysomething who works at a job most wouldn’t consider a career is normal. “That’s fine, they’re young,” we say. But the moment they turn 30, it’s time for them to get serious. “He should settle down, have a family,” or “She should get serious about her career.”
A woman turns 30 or 40 or 50 and suddenly the same people who can’t help but stare when she enters a room comment on how great she looks … for her age. As if women are desirable only until age 29.
A man turns 30 or 40 or 50 while dating someone in their 20s or 30s or 40s while people question “Why can’t he date someone his own age?” as if marriageable single women in their 30s or 40s or 50s are just growing on trees.
The phrase “age is just a number” is often co-opted by perverts. Know that is not my intent when I say that age really is just a number. Your life and the decisions you make about how to spend your time, how to spend your money and whom to spend it with is largely up to you.
If you find yourself single and happy to be so, that’s your choice.
If you and your spouse decide not to have kids, that’s your choice.
If you change jobs every few years instead of putting in 20 or 30 years for your pension from the same company or agency like your parents did, that’s your choice.
If you choose to spend your summers chasing fish or playing golf or sampling cuisine in exotic reaches of the world by yourself, that’s your choice.
Society has all sorts of rules and expectations that apply to many but not to all. We’re force-fed the notion that life is a choice between a handful of tours with spelled-out itineraries and clearly marked checkpoints everyone following that respective path should reach at a certain age.
Well, let this thirtysomething single man who does not want kids, hasn’t become a careerist and whose focus in life has been pursuing a hobby tell you that it’s OK to find yourself on a less popular path. Sure, I wish I’d found a partner 10 years ago, and it’s not for lack of trying that I haven’t, but I’m certainly glad I didn’t settle into a marriage of convenience. I’m equally glad work has never been my identity.
If society has an issue with either of those decisions, well that’s on society.
Live and let live
This summer, I took an incredible, months-long trip to Asia. Again, I’m sure I would’ve enjoyed it more if my wife had come along, but it was certainly still wonderful without her.
So many people think I’ve actively chosen a life of solitude in pursuit of my passion, but that’s not true at all. I’ve chosen to pursue my passion in spite of being single. I refuse to let failing to find love stop me from loving life. That’s an important distinction.
I encourage everyone who finds themself begrudgingly single or childless to not give up that they might some day find their spouse or have those children, but please do not stop living in the meantime. Find your passion and pursue it doggedly, relentlessly. Take risks. Live for the future but don’t stop living for the moment.
As tough as it can be, reach out to your friends. Connect with family. Join a gym, go to church, eat at a restaurant (yes, even by yourself), go to the farmers market, have drinks with coworkers after work and continue doing what you love.
Scientific American reports that “Loneliness has been estimated to shorten a person’s life by 15 years, equivalent in impact to being obese or smoking 15 cigarettes per day.” Read that again. Loneliness will cut your life drastically short. So even if you don’t have the family you desperately want, build one. Cobble together a social life from your friends, family, church, workplace and hobbies. It will not only make you happier, less lonely and more fulfilled, but it just might save your life.
Don’t lose hope, either. You have to believe you’ll find love or have the kids you want or find that job that finally fulfills you. I have to believe it, too. I have to believe I’ll find a partner someday because the alternative is unacceptable.
In the meantime, I’ll continue to chase fish wherever there’s water — even if it means traveling alone. When I finally get to book two tickets side-by-side, it’ll just be that much sweeter.