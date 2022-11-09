Gamefish dominate the world of sport fishing. Striped bass, trout, salmon, marlin, tuna, redfish, bluefish, bonefish, snapper, sturgeon and a host of other species that grow large, fight hard or both win the hearts and minds of anglers worldwide.

Food fish dominate the world of commercial fishing. Pollock, menhaden, sardines, herring and various groundfish species you’ve never heard of provide calories for humans and livestock alike in staggering numbers.


