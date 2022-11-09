Gamefish dominate the world of sport fishing. Striped bass, trout, salmon, marlin, tuna, redfish, bluefish, bonefish, snapper, sturgeon and a host of other species that grow large, fight hard or both win the hearts and minds of anglers worldwide.
Food fish dominate the world of commercial fishing. Pollock, menhaden, sardines, herring and various groundfish species you’ve never heard of provide calories for humans and livestock alike in staggering numbers.
Some fish have curiosity value, explaining the upward trend in anglers trying microfishing and targeting colorful exotics.
Many fish don’t fit into any of these categories, though. They’re either too small or too weak or too scarce or too ugly for recreational value and too difficult to process or catch in numbers for commercial value. Yet many of these gray-area fishes are abundant and still fun to catch.
One of these gray species is the Pacific staghorn sculpin.
Bullheads
The similar-looking Arctic staghorn sculpin can be found across the Arctic Circle in the Old World and New World alike, but most North American anglers will never encounter this species.
Instead, focus on the species found from Baja, Calif., up to the Bering Sea, the Pacific staghorn sculpin.
Called “bullheads” throughout most of its range on the Pacific Coast for the antleresque spines protruding from each cheek, Pacific staghorns grow to about a pound in ideal conditions but average around six inches in length.
As a sculpin, they have large mouths, are quite aggressive and have firm, white meat as good as anything else you’ll catch in shallow waters if you can catch one big enough to filet.
You can catch them in sandy tidepools, sand- or mud-bottomed marinas, the margins of jetties, tidal salt marshes, flooded saltgrass flats, tidally-influenced streams and even the mainstems of rivers many miles upstream from the ocean.
Their abundance stems, in part, from their ability to bury themselves in the sand or mud — primarily at night — to avoid predation. Most fresh and saltwater sculpins require structure in which to hide themselves and often fall prey to coastal cutthroat trout, salmon, steelhead, rockfish, lingcod, flatfish and a host of avian and mammalian predators who spot them darting among the rocks. The ability of staghorn sculpins to excel in habitat not terribly forgiving to most small fishes enables them to thrive and dominate entire habitats.
I’ve had days where I’ve caught dozens of these little fish and found nothing else.
From British Columbia’s Fraser River Estuary to Washington’s Puget Sound to Oregon’s Tillamook Bay to California’s Santa Cruz Harbor and San Diego Bay, staghorns are an abundant option for anglers looking to simply catch fish.
Something for everyone
As an angler, you can catch them on almost anything, too! I’ve caught them on shrimp, earthworms, pile worms, squid, octopus, sardines, anchovies, salmon chunks, other cut bait and a variety of artificials. The key is using smaller baits if you want to catch smaller fish and upsizing your bait for a chance at the bigger ones. Nonetheless, you will be shocked by what the greedy little dudes can fit in their gaping maws. They will also hit artificial bucktail or rubber jigs dragged across the bottom or bounced in their faces, spinners, spoons and streamers.
In fact, they are arguably the most high-yield saltwater species for fly anglers on the West Coast. Soak the fly in scent or a bag of shrimp for best results, and if you’re in an area thick with sculpins, you can catch dozens in a flail session. Most will be small, but they’re not much smaller than the tiny stream trout you’d chase on a 3-weight, and they’re far more durable.
If you want a unique experience, try night fishing for staghorns. Take a headlamp and find a sheltered area with a sandy or muddy bottom (harbors, marinas, tidepools and back bays are great for this) and look for the protrusion of their eyes and antlers just above the sand or mud. Drop a small bait or jig in their face, and they will either dart away or eat it. Most will be small, but I caught a staghorn just shy of a pound in a tidepool on Oregon’s north coast last winter.
Each state has different rules about harvest, but in Oregon they technically count as part of your “General Marine Species” bag limit of four fish per day through Dec. 31. Most are too small to bother eating, but if you nab a few the size of a freshwater bullhead catfish, give them a try.