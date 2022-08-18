Ride the Rim

A cyclist rides the Rim at Crater Lake.

 Photo Courtesy Discover Klamath

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Bicyclists and others planning to participate in the Crater Ride the Rim 2022 on two Saturdays in September, the 10th and 17th, can take advantage of a shuttle service in the park.

Ride the Rim organizers said trolleys will be available to transport bicyclists, walkers, joggers and others. Trolleys will shuttle participants with stops at parking areas at park headquarters in Munson Valley, Picnic Hill in Rim Village and the North Junction. East Rim Drive will be closed to motor vehicles from the North Junction to park headquarters. The free rides will be offered on both directions along West Rim Drive. Helmets are required for all ages, including adults. Because Rim Drive is closed for both Ride days from the North Junction to park headquarters, most participants begin from that location.

Tags

Recommended for you