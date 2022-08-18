CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Bicyclists and others planning to participate in the Crater Ride the Rim 2022 on two Saturdays in September, the 10th and 17th, can take advantage of a shuttle service in the park.
Ride the Rim organizers said trolleys will be available to transport bicyclists, walkers, joggers and others. Trolleys will shuttle participants with stops at parking areas at park headquarters in Munson Valley, Picnic Hill in Rim Village and the North Junction. East Rim Drive will be closed to motor vehicles from the North Junction to park headquarters. The free rides will be offered on both directions along West Rim Drive. Helmets are required for all ages, including adults. Because Rim Drive is closed for both Ride days from the North Junction to park headquarters, most participants begin from that location.
On both days, 25 miles of the 33-mile-long Rim Drive from the North Junction to park headquarters will be closed to motor vehicles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Five rest stops will be available but there will be no sag wagons. Basic bike repair tools and basic first aid kits will be available at the rest stops.
Un-fenced bike corrals will be located at both the North Junction and park headquarters. The corrals can be used to park bicycles while riding the shuttle to begin the ride and to retrieve parked vehicles.
In addition, organizers said a concessionaire, Explore Southern Oregon, will offer a round-trip shuttle from Klamath Falls to Crater Lake and back Sept. 10 for $99. Space is limited. Shuttles will leave at 6 and 9 a.m. For details and reservations visit southernoregontours.com.
Ride organizers also issued a list of “What to Expect” items. Although snacks water and other amenities are offered, the event relies on donations so “we do not have control over much or little is provided. We suggest you bring a few things with you so you can be best prepared.” Among items participants should carry are refillable water bottles, snacks, layers of clothing because of possible cool weather, and bike repair tools.
Participants are also reminded that because of the park’s high elevation people, especially those from lower elevations, may face possible symptoms of altitude sickness. The elevation at park headquarters is 6,450 feet. The elevation at both Rim Village, 3 miles from headquarters, and Discovery Point, 4.1 miles from headquarters, is 7,100 feet.
Other waypoints, with distances from park headquarters and elevation along Rim Drive, include: The Watchman Trailhead,4.1 miles, 7,350; North Junction, 9.1 miles, 7,050; Cleetwood Cove, 13.7 miles, 6,850; Wineglass, 16.5 miles, 6,700; Skell Head, 17.9 miles, 7,100; Kerr Notch, 24.4 miles, 6,700; Dutton Ridge, 27 miles, 7,350; Vidae Falls, 30 miles, 6,600; and park headquarters, 33 miles, 6,450.
Organizers also note the Cloudcap Overlook, which veers off Rim Drive just past the Whitebark Pine Rest Stop, is a mile-long one-way detour to the park’s highest road access overlook at an elevation of 7,700 feet. The overlook offers views of Wizard Island and Mount Scott.
Ride the Rim swag, including 2022 logo T-shirts and jerseys, are available and images can be viewed at discoverklamath.com.
Other events in Klamath Falls are also scheduled on the two Ride the Rim dates.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, comedian Chris Kattan will appear at the Ross Ragland Theater as part of the ongoing Ragland Comedy Nights series co-sponsored by the Ragland and Retro Room Records.
Ride the Rim participants can receive a $5 discount for admission to the Klamath Basin Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 17. To receive a discount people must either show a Ride the Rim registration confirmation or a wristband, which will be available at park headquarters or the North Junction.