Though native to the Yucatan Peninsula, the hardy Mayan cichlid has quickly become one of the world’s most widespread invasive across the subtropical and tropical regions of the world. In Florida, they are arguably the most successful invasive species.
Zain Khalid poses with a smallscale fat snook he caught while fishing a public golf course. The common snook (not pictured) will group exponentially larger.
Luke Ovgard/CaughtOvgard
Though native to the Yucatan Peninsula, the hardy Mayan cichlid has quickly become one of the world’s most widespread invasive across the subtropical and tropical regions of the world. In Florida, they are arguably the most successful invasive species.
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Not counting TopGolf or minigolf, I’ve been golfing exactly once. It was at the Oak Knoll Golf Course in Ashland with my friend, Garrett Wallace. I don’t remember how many dozen strokes I was over par, but it wasn’t pretty, so thank God the course is a public park where you automatically temper expectations, surrounded by people looking for a discount experience.
Since that day almost 10 years ago, my only experience with golf courses has been to fish the ponds, streams and ditches on their periphery. Not long ago, I decided to try and improve my game.
Were trout or salmon found in any golf course habitats, I’d make a pun about shooting for parr, the term for juvenile salmonids; it would be perfect, but golf course water features tend to attract bass much more often than anything else. Except in Florida. In Florida, you can find just about anything in golf course waters.
Caddy-lack
Public golf courses are much less expensive than their private counterparts and tend to have a reputation for being less than. I’m not sure that’s always a fairway to assess them, but the cars in the parking lot of a public course will attest to the fact that patrons there have a little less green than those at a private course.
At a public golf course on Florida’s Space Coast, my friend, Zain Khalid, joined me for some fishing. He had a few species for us to target, which we got with relative ease, but we spent most of the day (and then much of the night) trying for something a little more exciting: snook.
After Zain caught a smallscale fat snook right next to the golf course, we pressed downstream and began fishing a creek that split the golf course in two. We caught a few Mayan cichlids, a common invasive in Florida, as well as a few small Florida bass.
Before we could get another snook, though, a couple angry golfers came and yelled at us. We were literally out of sight in a ditch well below the plane of the links, but pettiness is persistent. When one of them shanked a shot that put the ball just yards from us, they needed a target upon which to displace aggression. Lucky us.
We sighed, knowing that the usual access argument for navigable waterways and tributaries thereof applied, but also knowing that the course was a public park and therefore, public land, too. Rather than fight ignorance, we moved back across the street and fished there until the golfers finished their round.
Rough
With twilight upon us, I wet-waded up the shallow stream framed by thick grass, moving slowly and hoping a gator wouldn’t like the fairly clear, fast-moving water. I never saw one, but that was probably a small miracle.
When night fell, Zain began to target the massive longnose gar that materialized out of the balmy blackness and into the beams cast by our headlamps. I, meanwhile, kept trying for snook.
I was throwing a large swimbait that had hooked me a single, overeager Mayan cichlid and a small largemouth bass that afternoon, and I continued using it, knowing it was prime for any predatory species.
No more than a dozen casts in, I hooked what would’ve been the largest snook of my life, a specimen well above 30 inches that thrashed in the slice of light cutting outwards from my forehead for all of 10 seconds before throwing the hook and crushing my dreams of eagle.
A second missed hookup blew birdy out of the water.
Zain thrice hooked the longnose gar but couldn’t get the almost-perfect hookset required to hook and land one of the hard-jawed, toothy predators. So much for longnose par.
Overcome with exhaustion with more than an hour’s drive back to Orlando, we grabbed some pizza, ate it in the car and called it a night, considering our efforts par for the course.
It was well after 2 a.m. by the time my head hit the pillow. I thought about staying up later just to be able to say I fished a golf course “until fore,” but it wasn’t worth it, so, just like I’d done with the sport of golf a decade earlier, I carted myself away.