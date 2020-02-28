A coalition of conservation and sporting groups criticized the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) latest attempt at modifying sage-grouse habitat protection plans implemented in 2015 to avoid an Endangered Species Act listing for the bird species, according to a news release.
Last spring, the Trump administration finalized amendments dismantling 2015 management plans that were crafted by a bipartisan group of Western governors, ranchers, community members and conservationists.
In October a federal judge blocked the administration’s actions and ordered the agency to implement the 2015 plans as the issue of the amendments’ legality played out in court, saying the amendments “went against best science and the concerns of other agencies.” The BLM has released six supplemental Environmental Impact Studies in an attempt to answer the judge’s objections.
“This administration upended plans that were forged by Westerners, who did the hard work of finding common ground for the best way to protect the imperiled sage grouse and 350 other species that rely on this habitat and now they are trying to cover up their mistake,” “said Tracy Stone-Manning, vice president of public lands for the National Wildlife Federation. “They’ll go back out to the public and ask what it thinks, and the public will say what it has been saying for years: protect this landscape; protect this bird; protect a way of life in the West that is the envy of the world.”
The 2015 plans created prioritizing development activities away from the most important grouse habitat – their breeding and nesting areas. The administration plans lifted protections on 80% of essential sage-grouse habitat, encouraging oil and gas drilling in some habitat sites. Only in Montana have the 2015 plans stayed in effect consistently.
“For the past 16 years Audubon has steadfastly worked with Westerners to find reasonable protections for the sagebrush ecosystem and its best-known resident, the Greater sage-grouse,” said Brian Rutledge, vice president of the National Audubon Society. “It has been terribly disheartening to watch a small group of outsiders systematically disregard what’s right and weaken those protections for their own short-term goals. Protections by the West and for the West, corrupted by lobbyists for one industry staffing a Federal Department assigned to achieve those same protections.”
Greater sage-grouse once numbered in the millions across 13 Western states and are considered an indicator species for 350 other plant and wildlife species that live in sagebrush country. As development and invasive cheatgrass have destroyed habitat, the number of sage-grouse continue to decline below 500,000.