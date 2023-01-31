Fishing drives my life, but in recent years, audiobooks have become so enmeshed with my spare time that I can no longer imagine life without either. The species fishing I do is the most accessible form of fishing imaginable because it lets me fish for anything, anywhere, but like the fish I chase, it is restricted to water. Audiobooks bear no such burden. I can listen to books when I drive to work, when I grade papers. I can listen at the gym, strengthening body and mind at once. I don’t have magical animals to help me cook, clean and do laundry like a Disney princess IRL would, but with the right audiobook, I could have the magical animals in my ear, at least. I can listen on a walk, on a boat, on a plane or in the car, but audiobooks are my favorite form of transportation. They take you outside your own reality — however briefly — while letting your mind grow and expand in ways you may have resisted while still in a classroom. Though nothing compares to the thrill of fishing, audiobooks can help shine up the dull parts of your life, such as your commute, errands or even work in some contexts. In 2022, I completed 108 audiobooks and one paper book. Here are my top recommendations from that library. Luke’s Fave Fiction I’m a huge fan of Alternate History (where something changed in Earth’s past to make our world different or where we see a similar earth in a parallel universe). The downside of this genre is that these alterations in world history are almost always from a narrow list headlined by the outcome of World War II. All four books in the genre I read this year were prime, largely because their changes were unique and unexplored by the genre. In “Pastwatch: The Redemption of Christopher Columbus” by Orson Scott Card, a time travel multinational institute attempts to go back in time to try and eliminate human slavery by modernizing and converting the infamous explorer to what they view as a more accurate, loving Christianity. This is world-altering Alternate History at its finest, focused on big-picture changes and the people who act on the world to generate those changes. Sometimes, the premise of Alternate History is that natural forces changed the world. In “The Power” by Naomi Alderman, some natural force causes human women to evolve an organ capable of generating fatal bursts of electricity, tipping the power balance in the development of a matriarchal world social structure. The last two Alternate History books I want to recommend focus on individuals without world-changing power or influence who are just ordinary people in their strange worlds. In B.L. Blanchard’s “The Peacekeeper,” the Americas were never colonized by European powers, and a patchwork of small Native American nations populate a modern continent where a peacekeeper (a cop) investigates a small-town murder. By contrast, S.M. Stirling’s “The Peshawar Lancers,” represents a world in which a massive meteor struck mainland Europe in the late 19th century, killing millions, stunting technological development and forcing the surviving colonial powers to mass exodus to their Southern Hemisphere colonies. The British Raj, Nipponese Empire, Empire of France Outre-Mer, Islamic Caliphate and Russian Empire represent the balance of power in a world a British military officer is forced to contend with. If you want something more whimsical and entertaining, I’d recommend “The Management Style of the Supreme Beings” by Tom Holt which imagines a polytheistic universe in which planets are run by deities as businesses. The Biblical Trinity decides to retire to spend more time fishing, and other gods take over Planet Earth. Unlike Alternate History, which makes radical changes to the past, Historical Fiction operates within the framework of believability based on how the past actually shook out. Though most classics disappoint, Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables” was not only the best classic I’ve read, but one of the best books period. It’s long, but worth it. Like this column. Speaking of writing about fishing, I’d be remiss not to recommend the best fishing novel (something that is done often but not well) I’ve yet read: “The Guide” by Peter Heller, which boasts elements of romance, mystery, science fiction and plenty of fishing. Though I love fishing in practice, Science Fiction has my heart in print … err … narration. I’ve read well over 100 Sci-Fi novels, so when I say Markus Sakey’s “After Life” was one of the best, know the weight that carries. The author explores a layered universe in which living beings pass through layers of reality, slowly fading into oblivion the further removed from life as we know it that they get. Marketed as a Survival/Horror book, “Immobility” by Brian Evenson is elite, dystopian Sci-Fi. The protagonist awakes to find himself without any memories, paralyzed from the waist down and sent on a mission to secure crucial technology to save his society before the airborne particulates he’s apparently immune to kill those who need his help. Luke’s Fave Nonfiction I read more nonfiction this year than ever before, which probably says something about my psyche, but I’ll save those judgments for the professionals. As a business teacher, books about economics, finance and business are some of my faves. If you read only one nonfiction book next year, start with either “I Will Teach You to be Rich” by Ramit Sethi, “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki or “The Simple Path to Wealth: Your Road Map to Financial Independence and a Rich, Free Life” by J.L. Collins. All of these books will catapult you to financial stability if you actually practice what they preach. If you want a more extrinsic look at the world as driven by money, few books explain the world economy in a neat package better than “The Travels of A T-Shirt in the Global Economy: An Economist Examines the Markets, Power, and Politics of World Trade” by Pietra Rivoli. If History is more your bent, consider Niall Ferguson “Civilization: The West and the Rest,” which explains the dominance of the European and American powers in the modern era. It’s a book everyone can appreciate. For more niche but still extremely interesting history, consider learning about the history of most modern supermarket produce or the real-life Pirates of the Caribbean with “The Food Explorer: The True Adventures of the Globe-Trotting Botanist Who Transformed What America Eats” by Daniel Stone or “The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down” by Colin Woodard, respectively. Nonfiction is so broad, it allows you to leave the physical and transcend to the spiritual. I attempted (again) to read the Bible in its entirety last year, but I lost steam (again). I redeemed myself with two great faith-based reads in “Love Does” by Bob Goff and “Making Sense of God: An Invitation to the Skeptical” by Timothy Keller. The former is very soft and palatable theology while the latter is much deeper and hard-hitting, but both are worthwhile — whether or not you have Christian faith. With or without faith, most people believe the civilized world will eventually end some day. When it does, you’ll want a copy of Lewis Dartnell’s “The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World from Scratch” close at hand. It covers core technology and skills to rebuild some semblance of civilization after a cataclysm that leaves most of humanity dead. Upbeat, no? Useful? You decide. I personally don’t think the cataclysmic and violent end of society will happen in my lifetime, but a collapse of our social structure is very possible if we don’t radically alter societal norms. We must quit pretending failure is commendable by following most (but not all) of Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt’s positing in “The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure” before it’s too late. At a minimum, everyone needs to read more, so pick a few from this list and tackle them this year or find some of your own and send them my way on Goodreads. 