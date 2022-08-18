For as long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed jumping off stuff.

From the wayward toddler to the crusty old bachelor, Luke has never been afraid to take leaps. Sometimes, these are metaphorical, but quite often, they are literally jumping down from something high up. The thrill you get when you freefall through the sky is uninhibited and primal, and as you escalate the height from stool to airplane, the rush increases exponentially.

Tags

Recommended for you