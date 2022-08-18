For as long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed jumping off stuff.
From the wayward toddler to the crusty old bachelor, Luke has never been afraid to take leaps. Sometimes, these are metaphorical, but quite often, they are literally jumping down from something high up. The thrill you get when you freefall through the sky is uninhibited and primal, and as you escalate the height from stool to airplane, the rush increases exponentially.
My single greatest experience was neither fishing- nor sports-related as it is with many of my same-age peers. No, it was the time I went skydiving. It happened to be my first time on an airplane, so I think that heightened the thrill a bit. The first few seconds out of the plane, I fell through thick white clouds. I couldn’t see anything. I’m not entirely sure of the science behind why my excited yell was silent. Maybe the air was too thin, maybe I was falling too fast, but it came out silent. When we finally fell through the clouds, and I watched myself rushing toward the ground, it was exhilarating.
Pulling the chute was the least pleasant part, as it felt like getting kicked in the crotch and punched in the stomach at the same time, but once the wind caught the fabric and let us coast to the ground with the best view I’ve ever had, it was fabulous.
Despite how much I loved it, I’ve not been skydiving again, but I’d certainly like to. Anyone up for it?
I’ve also been bungee jumping in New Zealand with the outfit that invented the sport and done every fall-to-your-death-type ride I’ve come across at amusement parks.
Most of my thrills are tamer and usually just involve jumping off cliffs or rocks I find while fishing. The thrill is always present, and though it is a nice way to cool off on a hot day of fishing, I unapologetically do it for the adrenaline rush. Fishing can provide an adrenaline rush — especially when fighting a large fish — but in my experience, only large sharks provide the same level of endorphins as a leap from a high place.
Leaps
As I traveled last summer, I jumped off rocks and cliffs and dams that were all brand-new to me.
It’s generally a good idea to swim or wade the area you plan to jump into before taking a leap. Shallow water, hidden rocks, floating logs or even swimmers or divers can really hurt or even kill you if you leap without looking.
Be careful.
After wade-swimming through a crystal-clear pool in a small arroyo in central Arizona searching for desert suckers last summer, I knew the water in the crystal clear pool at the base of the smooth sandstone cliffs was about 15 feet deep. I jumped in several times, my feet coming nowhere near the bottom.
A few states later, while fishing the San Marcos River near San Antonio, I saw a group of high school kids jump off an old masonry dam into a pool below. Four of them went, one after the other, and I figured I’d try it. The dam had a concrete walkway extending out about six feet from the dam itself. It was maybe 20 feet up from the water below, and it allowed you to sort of walk or run up to the edge to jump with a little momentum. I did that and opted to front-flip off of it.
My feet hit the water below me but too quickly crashed into gravel. My knees were bent, and I quickly drew them up to my chest and avoided injury, but it was a bit harrowing. As I swam out and stood on the bank, I stood next to the high schoolers and realized they were all about a foot shorter than me. The next time, I didn’t jump out as far and landed in the deepest point of the catch pool, the eight inches of additional depth providing me a lot more cushion and preventing my now-tucked feet from touching the bottom. I exercised some caution, but it could’ve been a lot worse if I’d opted to dive, jumped too far out or kept my knees locked below me.
After three or four jumps, I walked back to my car a lot cooler for my efforts.
Jump
You can find that refreshment, too.
Now, I’m about to recommend places to go rock jumping while the summer heat is still doing its best to melt us all. Please don’t be stupid.
Check the water levels to make sure it’s deep enough to accommodate your height and weight by swimming through the landing zone first.
Look for logs, rocks and other people before jumping.
Wear a life jacket if you’re not a strong swimmer. Even if you are a strong swimmer, it’s still a good idea. The buoyancy can also prevent you from diving too deep and hitting your feet on the bottom.
Have someone nearby to save you if you get knocked unconscious.
Don’t let small children jump unaccompanied.
Don’t jump holding someone else because you might smash your heads together.
Don’t drink or do drugs while cliff jumping. You need to be at peak mental acuity.
Assuming you use good judgment, there are a few nearby places to jump into the water, with varying degrees of difficulty, risk and complicating factors such as current.
One of the best places to get started is Lost Creek Lake, near Stewart State Park. Park near the Lost Creek Dam and walk the trail to the dam. There is a series of ascending cliffs going all the way up from the surface of the water to the top of the dam.
You can start with a three- or five-foot jump and work your way up as high as you’re comfortable. The highest I’ve cliff-jumped was there, around 80 or 85 feet. At that height, it is physically painful on the soles of your feet when you hit the water, and if you don’t jump right, you can severely bruise your buttocks and genitals (speaking from a friend’s experience), so it’s not worth it until you’ve worked up the skills necessary.
Water levels are low in the summer, so I would avoid the top three or four steps of the cliffs and definitely do not jump off the dam. There is no current there, and the deep waters at the base of these cliffs are typically at least 20 feet deep, but you should always swim in the landing zone and ensure it’s at least two or three times your height before jumping in.
Closer to home, you can find another fairly easy jump at the Williamson River between the Highway 97 bridge and the Water Wheel Campground in a public access area just off the highway. There is an old stream gauging station with concrete walls rising about 10-15 feet above the water’s surface. Be sure to jump out as far as you can to avoid the rocks at the bottom and note there is some current, so have a friend nearby or wear a lifejacket unless you’re a very strong swimmer.
The Klamath River Canyon offers dozens of locations to jump, but with low water, current and rocks, they can be very sketchy. Always swim below your intended drop zone here. Topsy Reservoir’s northern shore downstream of Highway 66 has some cliffs popular with jumpers, but the water is kinda gross late in the summer.
For cleaner water, try one of the monoliths rising up from the middle of the Rogue River in the stretch near Shady Cove or go to Crater Lake National Park and jump off the rocks at the bottom of the long trail to the bowl or even from the rocks on Wizard Island.
Jumping off rocks too scary for you? Try making a trip out to Rocky Point and jumping off the docks or renting a kayak or boat from Rocky Point Resort and jumping out of that into the calm, cold waters below.
Low water will limit your options, but you can find a place to make a splash. Just remember to look before you leap!
For similar stories, read the author's book, "Fishing Across America" which is available for preorder now at https://bit.ly/3MKucLp.