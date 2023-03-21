SEDONA, Ariz. — The Red Rocks Musical Festival began during World War II, and in the years that followed, the quiet mountain town of Sedona, Arizona, slowly transformed into a perfectly manicured escape for wealthy tourists with a penchant for the outdoors.

Today, Sedona is the desert equivalent of Aspen, Sisters, Leavenworth or Palm Springs: a high-class destination for those looking to escape the grind without having to escape every creature comfort. It still offers scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as rock climbing. But what brought me there will be no surprise to you. It was fishing.

