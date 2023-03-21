SEDONA, Ariz. — The Red Rocks Musical Festival began during World War II, and in the years that followed, the quiet mountain town of Sedona, Arizona, slowly transformed into a perfectly manicured escape for wealthy tourists with a penchant for the outdoors.
Today, Sedona is the desert equivalent of Aspen, Sisters, Leavenworth or Palm Springs: a high-class destination for those looking to escape the grind without having to escape every creature comfort. It still offers scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as rock climbing. But what brought me there will be no surprise to you. It was fishing.
With my penchant for road trips, I’ve passed through Sedona several times, and even a year or two apart, it’s staggering to see the amount of capital infused into the little city of 10,000 permanent residents where vacation homes are almost as common as upscale boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops and bars.
Despite its merits, the bone-dry town of Sedona holds little appeal for someone like me, a person obsessed with the water, save for the sole water source anywhere near this population center: Oak Creek.
OAK CREEK
Though you can hike and access the stream everywhere from downtown Sedona to Red Rocks State Park, access for fishing is limited to a handful of campsites and day use areas not terribly far from town.
Most anglers come to ply the clear, frigid waters for nonnative brown or rainbow trout, stocked regularly throughout the year, but I came, urged by my friend Chris Moore, to chase native fishes.
Having already caught the tiny speckled dace in virtually every western state before I first made my way to the small canyon formed by Oak Creek, I was after its other native fishes: suckers.
On my first trip, I stood maybe 20 feet above the water’s surface, repeatedly casting to a school of grazing Sonora suckers, Catostomus insignis, in the large, deep pool below me. Swimmers arrived and encroached on me from both sides, but after a few hours of avoiding swimmers and aggressive trout alike, I finally made a perfect cast across the canyon to the nose of a willing Sonora sucker that hungrily gobbled my red worm.
In the bright summer sun, the amber and bronze hues were striking despite the muted nature of the color scheme. My fish was maybe a pound, but Sonoras get five times that size. I didn’t care.
I celebrated my success by front-flipping off the cliff ledge into the water. I’d set up my rarely-used GoPro in hopes of catching it on film. Let’s pretend the first take was great, and it didn’t take me multiple attempts to capture a good video.
Let’s also pretend that on my first trip, I also caught a desert sucker, Catostomus clarkii instead of failing to find any of them on that warm summer day.
When I made it back to Oak Creek the next summer, the desert suckers were found in the narrower, fast-flowing portion of the creek at the same day use area. Instead of large fish capable of reaching five pounds, most deserts can fit in your hand, though they grow to be a couple pounds in ideal conditions.
I spent hours trying to film my capture of a desert sucker, but these fish are algaevores, grazing on rocks in search of small aquatic plants. Nonetheless, they are opportunistic feeders, so if a small bit of meat floats by, they will sometimes eat it. My fleck of worm on a micro hook tinier than any nymph eventually won me a fish the length of my palm.
I had to stop, start, and delete the repeated failures I’d captured for posterity on film so many times, that I went through three GoPro batteries before finally catching my desert sucker.
This nuisance is, in large part, why I’ve not experimented too much with video. Regardless, Sedona doesn’t need my fishing videos to draw a crowd.
As I hiked back up to the very full parking lot atop the canyon wall, encapsulated by the day’s heat, part of me wished I had celebrated the second sucker species with a leap into the cold water from the area’s namesake red rocks. Instead, I just stared at them and navigated through hordes of tourists as I made my way out of the uniquely beautiful canyonlands of Sedona once again.