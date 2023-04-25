NEW Luke Ovgard Mugshot (6/8/2022)

Luke Ovgard

BOISE, Idaho — I’m not sure I want kids. I mean, I love kids, and I really enjoy the opportunity to teach them for a living, but I’m not sure I have the desire to sacrifice everything it takes to be a father.

That said, I love being the fun uncle. I really do. The chance to sit down and play whatever games a kid has cooked up in their imagination renews my spirit and gives me a new lease on life. I can laugh and cry and immerse myself in the moment fully, as kids just sort of have that power to make you drop everything and join their world. I’m just there as the potholder to make sure they can handle whatever they’ve cooked up without getting burned.

