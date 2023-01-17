Jeremy Morris like challenges.
Nine years ago, he reached the lofty top of 20,310-foot Mount Denali.
“I didn’t have a problem with that mountain,” Morris tells of summiting Denali, the highest peak in North America. Along with its oxygen depriving high elevation, Denali is especially challenging because it requires negotiating glaciers and is subject to frequently fickle weather.
In early 2019, seeking an even higher challenge, Morris signed up to climb Aconcagua. Located in Argentina, it’s the highest mountain in the Americas at 22,838 feet and the tallest outside Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed his plans until late 2022.
Throughout the years, Morris has topped Mount Shasta’s 14,180-foot summit 10 times. While growing up in Malin he had stared at Shasta, “Often daydreaming about climbing it someday,” he said.
Last year, wanting to build his endurance, adjust to elevation and be physically ready to attempt Aconcagua, he intensified his training, which included making summit climbs of Shasta in August, September and October. The September climb was done solo and in 60 mph winds, “great training for Aconcagua,” a mountain known for extremely windy conditions. The late 2022 climbs also gave him confidence.
“It had been nine years and I wasn’t sure of my physical changes,” explained the 46-year-old, who is Klamath County’s public works director, of the Shasta conditioning climbs.
Aconcagua is an unusual mountain. It’s regarded as a technically easy climb from its northern, or normal, route, which doesn’t require ropes, crampons or ice axes. Still, because of its elevation and potential for fickle weather, its nicknames include “Mountain of Death” because three climbers die in an average year.
To increase the odds of a successful summit, climbers spend several days acclimating to altitude. From the 8,000-foot trailhead it’s a three-day hike with mules carrying gear to Plaza de Argentina, the 14,000-foot base camp. Unusually, the camp offers showers, a lodge, internet access and meal tents — “really good food, including steak and wine,” remembers Morris. Before continuing up, climbers were screened by medical teams to determine fitness levels. With the acclimation climbs, the team spent four nights at Plaza de Argentina.
Along with Morris, the climbing team included another Klamath Falls climber, Ed Bair. (See page A1 for his story) Along with two guides and Bair, were Len Forkas, from Virginia, and Vibuh Jindal, from California.
The next five days were spent going up and down. To further acclimatize, climbers and guides spend a day hiking to Camp One, an elevation of about 16,500, to drop off non-essential gear, such as tents, stove and sleeping bags, then return to base camp. The back-and-forth pattern was repeated to Camp Two at 17,900-feet and Camp Three at 19,600-feet. In all, climbers ascend the middle part of the Aconcagua twice.
“We had a really cold day — the clouds rolled in and it snowed,” recalled Morris, noting the wind chill temperature on one of those days was negative 20.
The summit day was Dec. 17, a date chosen by the guides so they could return to camp, where there were satellite televisions, to watch Argentina play in the World Cup soccer finals. Several days earlier, Morris, Bair and others had joined “the mob” at base camp, where they watched Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands.
In the finals match Argentina defeated France in a classic game decided by a shootout. After the win, “The camp closed down and all of the guides, porters, and climbers proceeded to celebrate with beer and food at 14,000 feet,” Morris remembers of the wild celebration.
That morning Morris’ team left Camp Three at 5 a.m. “Fortunately the weather broke and settled down.”
Morris reached Aconcagua’s summit at 3:30 p.m. with Forkas and Jindal. Because Morris took off his gloves to assist a struggling teammate, his fingertips were purple.
Bair, who had to give up his summit quest several hundred feet below the summit, says he turned back because, “A wise man knows how far he can go and get off safely.”
While Morris was elated to summit, he qualified his reactions, explaining, “It was great, but I’m a planner and a worrier,” noting another in his party who reached the top was obviously feeling the effects of the oxygen depriving high altitude. In addition, the weather was turning threatening so, with dark clouds approaching, the focus shifted to getting safely down.
“I worried about how do we get a 200-pound guy off the mountain in a storm,” he says of another, explaining that at Aconcagua’s sky-high elevations, “You’re kind of in a fog. And we were still six hours from camp so the job’s not over.”
Back at Camp Three, where the team stayed that night, everyone recovered. The following day the team descended to Aconcagua’s western base camp, Plaza de Mulas. Plaza de Mulas is a small seasonal city at 14,000-feet that boasts one of the world’s high elevation art galleries, the “Nautilus,” which includes art from Miguel Doura, who the team met at base camp.
After 21 days in Argentina, Morris’ Aconcagua quest had ended, but the experience and memories remain. He is still, however, slowly regaining feelings in his fingertips.
“The summit’s the summit, but the trip and the experience is something I’ll never do or experience again. I really liked hanging out with the guides and gauchos drinking wine and eating steak. Argentina and its people are great and accommodating. I thoroughly enjoyed the country, the people, the wine,” adding with a laugh, “Malbec.”
During 21 days, including several in Mendoza, the province capital 70 miles from Aconcagua, he hiked 70 miles in 16 days and about 30,000-feet of elevation gain. Back at home and at work, Morris is asked the inevitable, “What’s next?”
He hopes to climb more of the Seven Summits — the highest mountains in the world’s seven continents. Morris has summited two, Denali and Aconcagua. Kilimanjaro in Africa and Miybt Elbrus in Russia are “high on the list of my next adventures.”
Morris also envisions climbing, or in some cases hiking, the highest peak in the 50 states in the U.S. He’s already summitted 14 of the 50, including the most difficult of the group, which happens to be in the western U.S. He also thinks about someday summiting a 26,000 foot peak in Asia, some he says are likely years away because of time and cost involved. These are called 8,000-meter peaks and there are only 14 of them in the world.
“I wanted to challenge myself, what’s my limit,” Morris rhetorically says of future climbs, quickly adding, “I haven’t found my vertical limit yet.”